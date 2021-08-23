Whether it was a tobacco remedy, foot powder or a gasoline additive, Edwin Perkins, best known as the inventor of Kool-Aid, spent a good part of his early life developing new products to help consumers solve all kinds of problems in their day-to-day lives.
Youthful participants in Sunday’s egg drop at the Hastings Museum, part of the 23rd annual Kool-Aid Days celebration, could channel their inner Edwin Perkins in seeking a solution to a problem of their own:
How to keep a typical chicken egg intact through a fall from the museum roof.
This was the fifth year for the egg drop event, one of several free activities for children and families offered over the weekend at the museum.
Eighty-six eggs, wrapped up and secured every which way, were submitted after the contestants and their adults spent time working on them inside the museum using supplied materials. (The museum supplied the eggs, as well, just to keep them uniform.)
At 3:30 p.m., contest organizers began dropping the packaged-up eggs, one by one, in batches of 10, from the roof as the contestants and others watched below.
After 10 eggs were dropped, those 10 contestants would retrieve their packages and take them to the judges’ table to be unwrapped and see if the eggs had withstood the impact.
At the end of the day, at least 32 of the 86 eggs remained intact. The successful contestants — and the unsuccessful ones — received a sticker for their efforts. The successful participants’ stickers proclaimed them a “good egg,” while unsuccessful entrants were introduced as “Humpty Dumpty.”
“It’s really just the joy of opening that up and seeing that egg survived,” said Curtis Gosser, museum curator of exhibits at the museum and prime organizer of Sunday’s contest. “That’s the real prize.”
The Hastings Museum always has been a key participant and host of activities for Kool-Aid Days, which celebrates Perkins’ legacy and Hastings’ status as “the birthplace of Kool-Aid.”
Perkins first manufactured Kool-Aid in downtown Hastings in the late 1920s and early 1930s before moving his factory to Chicago.
Gosser, who has organized the egg drop all five years, said it was added to the lineup to help beef up the Sunday festival offerings and has proven to be a popular addition.
Gosser said the egg drop, like the Kardboard Boat Races at Lake Hastings, encourages and celebrates innovation.
“Knowing how innovative and creative Edwin (Perkins) was, we really thought this kind of fit into that mission,” he said.
Participants Sunday had the option of entering the “egg-inner” or “egg-spert” divisions. The key difference between the two, Gosser said, is that “egg-inner” vessels could be up to 10 inches in diameter, whereas “eggspert” vessels could be no longer across than 5 inches.
Approved and supplied materials for the vessels included newspaper, cardboard, plastic food containers, cotton balls, paper towels, napkins, toilet paper, sponges, sandwich bags, grocery sacks, empty Kool-Aid packaging, clothing and fabric. The “egg-inner” entries also could incorporate foam packing peanuts and plastic bubble wrap.
Gosser said the “eggspert” category was added two years ago for an added challenge. The smaller the vessel, the less material can be used to cushion the egg’s landing and absorb the shock.
“If that egg survives, you’re really good at it,” he said.
Many participants spent a half-hour or so working on their vessels and taping everything together to secure it. They then went on to other activities and returned at 3:30 for the moment of truth.
Mayeline Villalobos watched over her children Raul, 8, and Layla, 6, as they worked on their respective entries.
Raul is a third-grader and Layla a first-grader, both at Hastings’ Longfellow Elementary School.
Villalobos said her family entered the egg drop contest “just for fun” as part of a full weekend of Kool-Aid activities. This was the family’s first time to attend Kool-Aid Days.
“We’ll be back next year,” she said.
Michelle Cleveland sat with her children Desiree Blakely, 13, and Hunter Cleveland, 5, as they built their vessels.
Desiree is a seventh-grader and Hunter a kindergartner, both at Adams Central.
Cleveland said this was her family’s first Kool-Aid Days egg drop, but that she and the kids didn’t want to miss any of the action at this year’s festival. She remembered being part of an egg drop herself when she was in high school.
“I wanted to get out of the house and do fun stuff with them,” she said. “We can’t miss Kool-Aid Days.”
Kim Carlin-Christiansen and her 10-year-old daughter Teagan, have been part of the egg drop all five years and have encouraged friends and family members to get involved, also.
“It’s starting to turn into a tradition,” Carlin-Christiansen said.
The family participated in all aspects of the Kool-Aid Days weekend and also attended the PRCA Oregon Trail Rodeo on the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday night.
Teagan, a fourth-grader at Adams Central, even volunteered to help with the indoor games for children on Saturday.
It was a great weekend for Hastings, and the egg drop helped to close it out with a smash.
“It’s just the joy of Kool-Aid Days and the kids being creative,” Carlin-Christiansen said. “I like to see the creativity each kid has to show with their egg.”
Cleveland said that like many attendees at this weekend’s events, she was glad to have opportunities this year that were lost in 2020 because of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“We’re trying to make up for all the stuff we missed out on last year,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.