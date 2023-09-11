Police arrested eight Hastings residents for obstruction and/or methamphetamine possession Friday following an incursion into a house at 114 University St., the Hastings Police Department reported Monday.
According to a news release from HPD, investigation at the house began after neighbors reported concerns of come-and-go traffic at all hours of the day and night, as well as suspicious vehicle and foot traffic.
“Several residents of the neighborhood and citizens of our community have expressed concern with the suspected criminal activity at 114 University,” the release states. “We have listened to the concerns and have applied many resources over the past several months to address the suspected criminal activity at this location.”
Through the past couple months, HPD officers investigated activity at the residence and arrested several people leaving that residence for law violations, mostly possession of a meth.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the house and served that warrant on Friday about 5:30 p.m.
Several HPD officers assisted from the department’s Patrol Division, Detective Division, Drug Task Force, Drone Pilot and Tactical Response Team.
Assisting agencies included the FBI TRIDENT Task Force (Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team), Nebraska State Patrol, and Hastings Fire and Rescue.
Upon arrival, the HPD Tactical Response Team attempted to order the residents out of the house for several minutes. Only two people complied and exited the residence.
Officers had information that at least six more people were in the residence and refused to exit. After a lengthy time without cooperation from the remaining occupants, officers deployed chemical irritants into the residence.
Several subjects then exited before the Tactical Response Team entered the house to remove the remaining occupants.
Officers located a total of 10 people within the residence. The homeowner was not present.
Eight Hastings residents were arrested.
Martin Hord, 25; Melissa Lehn, 39; and Jorge Turrubiates, 39; were arrested for possession of a controlled substance (meth) and obstructing a police officer.
Dennis Holland, 43; Sean Kelly, 56; Kearstan Metcalf, 20; Auner Molina-Lopez, 46; and Brandon Seabaugh, 28; were arrested for obstructing a police officer.
“We want to thank all agencies that helped in this event and also thank the citizens in the neighborhood for their cooperation, information and positive interaction during this event,” the HPD release states.
