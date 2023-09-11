HPD cruiser

Police arrested eight Hastings residents for obstruction and/or methamphetamine possession Friday following an incursion into a house at 114 University St., the Hastings Police Department reported Monday.

According to a news release from HPD, investigation at the house began after neighbors reported concerns of come-and-go traffic at all hours of the day and night, as well as suspicious vehicle and foot traffic.

0
0
0
0
0