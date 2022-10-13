With eight candidates vying for four vacant seats, voters have many choices in the Nov. 8 general election for the Hastings Board of Education.
The candidates are Jodi Graves, Brady Rhodes, Stacie Widhelm, Shay Burk, Andrew McCarty, Mark Montague, David Hughes and Becky Sullivan.
Graves and Sullivan are the two incumbent board members seeking re-election. Incumbents John Bonham and Tracey Katzberg chose not to seek new terms on the board.
The information included here was compiled from a Hastings Tribune questionnaire the candidates completed prior to the primary election, as well as from a candidate forum on Oct. 3.
Jodi Graves is the executive director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska.
She also is a community volunteer, wife and mother.
She and husband, Danny, have two children: a senior at Hastings High and a fifth-grader at Longfellow.
She cares deeply about the educational experiences her children receive and wants to give all children the tools to thrive.
She was appointed to the board in 2020.
“Every decision I make as a current HPS Board of Education member is personal as it directly impacts my own kids,” she said.
She said she has a responsibility to base her decisions on what is in the best interest of the 3,600 students and 550 HPS staff members.
Graves said she thought she could continue to best serve the public by looking at any issue that comes up with an open mind.
Part of being a board member is visiting HPS schools and seeing education in action, she said.
What she saw in schools was inspiring and reminded her why teachers teach.
“What I saw were teachers teaching, kids learning and so many amazing things happening,” she said. “I think it’s important that we recognize those victories that are happening every single day in our schools. I also acknowledge the school system can’t be everything to everyone. It truly takes a village to raise kids and not just a school system.”
She promised to continue to advocate for HPS, staff and students.
“I promise to devote the time that is truly necessary to effectively serve in this position, to devote the time to research all sides of an issue, to listen to all sides of an issue, to understand the impacts a decision will have on all parties and then to make an educated decision,” she said.
Brady Rhodes is a community collaborative coordinator for United Way of South Central Nebraska.
He is a husband and father of three children. He served previously on the school board from 2014-20.
He formerly sat on the board of directors for Leadership Hastings and the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning and currently serves on the board for the Hastings Public Schools Foundation. He volunteers with United Harvest Food Pantry, Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation and Hastings Rise Basketball.
He has been involved in education as a teacher, program developer, teacher-trainer, facilitator and curriculum designer for 35 years. He said he wants to bring that experience to a public school board charged with helping create the best possible learning environment for students and staff.
He sees finding, resourcing and retaining great, diverse staff at the capacity needed to build the best learning environments possible as the top issues for the district.
Other than the school board mandates of reviewing policies and evaluating a superintendent, Rhodes said, the board should stand for student learning and the impact that makes on community well-being.
“Student learning happens at a high level when educators are able to focus on the craft of teaching,” he said. “That requires funding, quality educator pipelines, professional development and staff recruitment. When any of those areas are thin, the pressures and stressors build and the learning suffers.”
Rhodes has a master’s degree in experiential education. Studying what it takes to create a great learning environment is part of that.
“My role is to be qualified, well informed, represent the views of the constituency here, and really support students in the best interest of the schools,” he said.
He is committed to ensuring best quality education in the community.
“I’ll be well informed,” he said. “You can find out if there’s things going on through me if you need to.”
Stacie Widhelm is a real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty and the mother of three daughters. Her community involvement includes time served as chair of Wellspring Pregnancy Center and volunteer work with North Shore Assembly of God’s youth program.
She said she believes there should be more conservative parent voices represented on the board.
“Instead of wishing someone would step up and be those voices, I decided it was time for me to step up myself,” she said.
She believes it is up to parents to ultimately direct the education of their children in matters of perspective, while classroom studies should focus on providing basic foundation skills.
She said it is imperative for the board to include a conservative perspective to ensure that parent voices are heard and valued.
Hastings Public Schools has amazing parents in the district, Widhelm said, and it is important to respect them, as well. They have rights raising their kids, she said.
“Above all, our students are what matter because they are our future,” she said.
Widhelm, like many of the candidates, encouraged interaction from the public.
“We are the ones that are going to be representing our school system, and we invite questions,” she said. “We want to have dialogue with the community, parents, teachers, staff everybody that’s involved in Hastings.”
Widhlem said she would evaluate any issue that comes before the board through her core values: faith in God, belief in what the U.S. Constitution says, keeping students and teachers safe, and helping students moving forward in life.
“I plan to campaign as the voice of parents,” she said. “I want parents to know that with me on the school board I will protect the innocence of our children and fight for parents’ rights to parent their children the way that they see fit. CRT, CSE and none of the proposed health standards belong in our schools.”
Shay Burk is a legal assistant at Bockstadter & Glen Law LLC. She is a wife and mother of three. Her experience serving on boards includes an eight-year stint with Big Brothers Big Sisters, three years with Habitat for Humanity, and six years with Heartland Pet Connection.
Her oldest two children attend Hawthorne Elementary.
As the parent of children attending Hastings Public Schools, she visits with teachers and staff almost every day and hears about their struggles and successes.
She said in a primary election questionnaire she was able to serve as a liaison between the community and district to ensure teachers and staff have what they need to help shape our future community and business leaders.
Burk worked 17 years for the Hastings Tribune, 10 of which were spent as education reporter. During that time she was a fixture at Hastings Board of Education meetings.
“I know what the responsibilities of board members are,” she said. “I know what they can and cannot do. I’ve seen some amazing things during my time in this community. We are blessed to have an awesome public school system.”
She wants to ensure every child is met where he or she is coming from and given the tools to be happy and successful in school and in life.
“In a world where we are all facing so many challenges and stresses, I think it is important to ensure we are looking at the success of the whole child,” she said.
Burk believes it is important for the district to provide staff and students with “the tools and resources they need” while ensuring teachers have enough days off to “recoup and regroup during difficult times.”
Andrew McCarty is a registered nurse at Mary Lanning Healthcare and is a husband and father of two young children. His collaborative background includes service with various committees at Mary Lanning.
He previously taught middle school and high school science in both parochial and public schools, including one semester at Hastings Middle School.
He was one of the earliest volunteers at the HMS community garden.
“As the parent of children who will attend Hastings Public Schools one day, I want to ensure that our school board continues to work of assuring the essential and expanding the possible and I firmly believe the work of Hastings will depend on your continued support for public education,” McCarty said.
His reason for joining the school board race is to ensure students are able to attain an education that empowers them to be productive members of society.
“Strong schools build strong communities, and strong schools require leaders who are able to collaborate with parents, teachers, administrators, businesses and community members across the district to ensure all students have access to high-quality educational experiences,” he said.
He sees expansion of the district’s mental health services as a need that must be addressed going forward.
Recruiting and retaining quality teachers also should be a priority, he said.
“I’m passionate about professional development and believe that fostering a culture where educators certified and non-certified feel supported is necessary for school districts to recruit and retain talented teachers,” he said. “I’ve been involved in the development of the Heathcare Career Pathway program for the district and would like to explore other pathway opportunities that contribute to local workforce development.”
Mark Montague is a home inspector for C & A Home Inspections. His community involvement includes regular attendance at Hastings E-Free Church, volunteer work at Royal Family Kids Camp, and service on the Platte Valley Youth for Christ board and with the Juvenile Justice Ministry in Hastings.
He is a husband and father of three.
Two of his children graduated from Hastings High, and a third is a freshman at Hastings High.
His family has been involved in lots of youth activities.
His platform priorities are to protect and support parental rights while preserving community values.
An advocate for school choice, Montague believes students are entitled to a diversified education devoid of indoctrination, with transparency and accountability of taxpayer dollars utilized to purchase supplies and services that create educational opportunities for students.
“We’re awfully blessed as Americans to be able to have an opportunity and privilege to be involved in the election process,” he said. “That’s why I am excited to be a candidate for Hastings Public School Board.”
Montague has seen an increase in anxiety, depression and immorality among youth.
“I think the influence and the relationship the public schools have and the communities have and families have in the lives of these youth play a vital role,” he said.
He said he believes encouraging a healthy conversation including open communication with teachers, parents, taxpayers and administrators is important.
“We’ve got to have an open dialogue,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to have healthy debate for these issues to be able to help us understand and make decisions moving forward. I think we all have to ensure the concerned parties involved are in discussions and communication.”
He said as a follower of Jesus Christ, he supports the U.S. Constitution.
“I support the Bill of Rights,” he said. “I’m dedicated to hearing the voices of the community to help serve the youth in this community to the best of my ability.”
David Hughes is a vice president at Pinnacle Bank. He is a husband with two young children. Hughes is involved with the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce board and the Hastings Family YMCA Finance Committee, and he and his wife help teach children’s church at Hastings E-Free Church.
He believes his ability to see both sides of issues and his 20 years in the banking industry are skills that can provide unique insight to the board. He said the school is one of the largest employers in the area and with his background, he should be able to assist on financial issues most of all.
Hughes said he wanted to enter the race as a way to be involved with his children’s education. His mother was a teacher for 35 years, and his wife has taught for 15 years.
“In my opinion, there’s nothing more important than your children’s education,” he said. “I wanted to be involved as much as I could. I’m excited about the opportunity to get in there and learn.”
He also mentioned several significant issues facing Hastings Public Schools in the near future including critical race theory, health and sexual education standards, student preparedness and teacher workload.
He hopes to foster a collaborative atmosphere as well as bring an open mind and objectivity.
Students should be given tools to think for themselves.
“I believe we are responsible for protecting our children from sexually inappropriate and racial divisive material, and I believe parents should be primarily responsible for imparting wisdom to children in these areas,” Hughes said.
Becky Sullivan is the wellness manager at Mary Lanning Healthcare, where she has worked for more than 20 years.
She has been on numerous boards and committees throughout the community and knows what it is like to be part of a highly functioning board and organization.
“I want to continue to be part of Hastings Public Schools’ board for that very reason,” she said.
Sullivan has served on the board for the last eight years and is running for a third term.
“It’s been a pleasure to do so,” she said. “Hastings Public Schools has so much to be proud of.”
Staff members are largely the reason why.
“In any organization, there are always things to be improved upon, but there is so much good that has happened over my last eight years,” she said. “I enjoy being part of the board that has disagreements and different thought processes on difficult decisions, but we have always been civil and thoughtful of each other and recognize each member is doing what they think is best for kids and staff.”
Both of her children graduated from Hastings High School and now attend college.
She and her husband, Kelly, own Kelly’s Alignment and Brakes.
Having been on the board the last eight years, Sullivan feels she is part of the district and has a vested interest in the success of students and staff members.
“In my time on the board we have passed bonds and levy overrides, opened new buildings, expanded activities for students at HMS and HHS, implemented career pathways, dealt with difficult staff cuts, navigated a pandemic, added mental health and overall well-being to the conversation, increased wages across the board, and made hundreds of other decisions I hope always had all students and all staff at heart,” she said.
