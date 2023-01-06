Adams County Court Clerk Magistrate Tom Hawes swore in elected county officials Thursday morning.
Among those elected officials were four members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners.
District 1 Commissioner Michael Stromer was elected to his third term on the county board. He defeated fellow Republican challenger Steve Stec during the May 2022 primary. No Democrats ran for the position. District 1 includes east Hastings.
District 3 Commissioner Lee Hogan, a Republican, was elected to his second term, running unopposed. He was appointed to the position in June 2016 to fill a vacancy. District 3 includes northeast, southeast and southwest Adams County.
District 5 Commissioner Tim Reams defeated incumbent Dale Curtis in the Republican primary. No Democrats ran for the position. District 5 includes south Hastings.
District 7 Joe Patterson, a Republican, was elected to his first term, running unopposed, after being appointed in April 2021 to fill a vacancy.
Patterson wasn’t present for the mass swearing in and was sworn in individually later Thursday morning.
Clerk of the District Court Amanda Bauer, a Republican, was elected after running unopposed.
County Attorney Donna Fegler Daiss, a Republican, was elected to her eighth term.
County Clerk Ramona Thomas, a Republican, was elected to her third term after being appointed to a vacancy in January 2012.
County Treasurer Virginia Long, a Republican, was elected for her first term after being appointed to the position last year in an interim role.
County Register of Deeds Byron Morrow, a Republican, was elected to his first term after defeating Democratic incumbent Rachel Ormsby in the general election.
County Assessor Jackie Russell, a Republican, was elected to her third term.
Sheriff John Rust was elected to his second term in office after defeating challenger Brian Hessler in the 2022 Republican primary election.
County Surveyor Josh Grummert, a Democrat, was elected to his first term after former surveyor Tom Krueger retired.
