Election 2022

Three more incumbents have chosen to run for re-election.

Jacqueline S. Russell of 2912 Lakeview Cove filed Jan. 13 to retain her position as County Assessor. She is registered as a Republican.

Donna Fegler Daiss of 2910 Lakepark Lane filed Jan. 13 at a Republican to keep her position as Adams County Attorney.

Melanie J. Curry of 2420 N. Second Ave. filed Jan. 13 to retain her position as County Treasurer. She is registered as a Republican.

Election filings began Jan. 5. Incumbent candidates were required to file by Feb. 15. Non-incumbents can file until March 1. The primary election will be May 10.

The following people previously filed:

Adams County Board of Commissioners

District 1: Michael Stromer

District 5: Tim Reams

Adams County Clerk: Ramona Thomas

Adams County Sheriff: John Rust

Hastings City Council

Ward 3: Chuck Rosenberg

Register of Deeds: Rachel Ormsby

