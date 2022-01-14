Three more incumbents have chosen to run for re-election.
Jacqueline S. Russell of 2912 Lakeview Cove filed Jan. 13 to retain her position as County Assessor. She is registered as a Republican.
Donna Fegler Daiss of 2910 Lakepark Lane filed Jan. 13 at a Republican to keep her position as Adams County Attorney.
Melanie J. Curry of 2420 N. Second Ave. filed Jan. 13 to retain her position as County Treasurer. She is registered as a Republican.
Election filings began Jan. 5. Incumbent candidates were required to file by Feb. 15. Non-incumbents can file until March 1. The primary election will be May 10.
The following people previously filed:
Adams County Board of Commissioners
District 1: Michael Stromer
District 5: Tim Reams
Adams County Clerk: Ramona Thomas
Adams County Sheriff: John Rust
Hastings City Council
Ward 3: Chuck Rosenberg
Register of Deeds: Rachel Ormsby
