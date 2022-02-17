Following the last day for incumbent filings on Tuesday, here’s how the local races are shaping up for the 2022 elections.
In the Adams County Board of Commissioners, positions for the odd-numbered districts are up for election this year. Incumbents who filed to keep their positions include Michael Stromer for District 1, Lee Hogan for District 3 and Joe Patterson in District 7. Non-incumbents have until March 1 to file for election.
In District 5, incumbent Dale Curtis so far is facing challenger Tim Reams. Both are registered as Republicans. No Democrats have filed for the position so far.
Two of the seats up for election on the Hastings City Council have single incumbent candidates: Ginny Skutnik in Ward 1 and Matt Fong in Ward 4.
Councilman Ted Schroeder chose not to file for re-election to his seat representing Ward 2. No one has filed for the Ward 2 seat yet.
The Ward 3 race has a trio of candidates. Incumbent Councilman Chuck Rosenberg will face two challengers in Russ Hall and Marc Rowan in the primary election. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election where voters will make the final decision.
City Council seats are elected on a nonpartisan basis.
Only two incumbents filed to retain seats on the Hastings Public Schools Board of Education: Jodi Graves and Becky Sullivan. The other two incumbents, John Bonham and Tracey Katzberg, did not file. No non-incumbents have filed.
In the Adams Central Board of Education, all three incumbents have filed for re-election: Dave Johnson, Greg Mucklow and Tim O’Dey. No non-incumbents have filed.
School boards, like city councils, are officially nonpartisan.
Other than the Board of Commissioners, the Register of Deeds is the only contested race for Adams County officials so far.
Democratic incumbent Rachel Ormsby and Republican challenger Byron Morrow are the two candidates for the position so far, and would face only candidates of the same party in the primary election. Unless other challengers enter the race, both will advance to the general election.
Several county officials are uncontested as of now.
For the Adams County Surveyor race, incumbent Tom Krueger didn’t file to retain the position. Joshua Grummert has filed as a Democrat for the job.
Incumbent Jackie Russell is the only candidate for Adams County Assessor.
Donna Fegler Daiss, current Adams County Attorney, is the sole candidate for that position.
Incumbent Ramona Thomas is the only candidate for Adams County Clerk.
Adams County Sheriff John Rust is the sole candidate for that office.
Incumbent Melanie Curry is the only candidate running for Adams County Treasurer.
Amanda Bauer, the current Clerk of the Adams County District Court, is the only candidate running for that position.
Election filings began Jan. 5. The primary election will be May 10.
