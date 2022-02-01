Three more candidates have filed for the upcoming primary election.
- Joshua E. Grummert of Kenesaw filed Jan. 28 for the Adams County Surveyor position. Grummert filed as a Democrat.
- Amanda L. Bauer of 828 Richmond Ave. filed Jan. 31 to retain her position as Clerk of the Adams County District Court. She is registered as a Republican.
- Matt Fong of 200 Forest Blvd. filed Jan. 31 to keep his position on the Hastings City Council, representing Ward 4.
Election filings began Jan. 5. Incumbent candidates are required to file by Feb. 15. Non-incumbents can file until March 1. The primary election will be May 10.
The following people previously filed:
Adams County Board of Commissioners
— District 1: Michael Stromer
— District 3: Lee Hogan
— District 5: Dale Curtis, Tim Reams
— District 7: Joe Patterson
Adams County Assessor: Jackie Russell
Adams County Attorney: Donna Fegler Daiss
Adams County Clerk: Ramona Thomas
Adams County Sheriff: John Rust
Adams County Treasurer: Melanie Curry
Hastings City Council
— Ward 1: Ginny Skutnik
— Ward 3: Chuck Rosenberg
Register of Deeds: Rachel Ormsby
Adams Central Board of Education: Dave Johnson, Greg Mucklow
