Election filings
Three incumbent candidates filed to return to the ballot for the 2022 election.
Lee Hogan of 4165 W. Oak Ridge Road filed Jan. 18 to retain his position on the Adams County Board of Commissioners, representing District 3. He is a Republican candidate and currently serves as chairman of the board.
D. Joe Patterson of 1037 Highland Drive filed Jan. 19 to continue representing District 7 of the Board of Commissioners. He is a Republican candidate.
Ginny Skutnik of 420 S. Boston Ave. filed Jan. 19 to keep her seat on the Hastings City Council, representing Ward 1.
Election filings began Jan. 5. Incumbent candidates are required to file by Feb. 15. Non-incumbents can file until March 1. The primary election will be May 10.
The following people previously filed:
- Adams County Board of Commissioners
— District 1: Michael Stromer
— District 5: Tim Reams
- Adams County Assessor: Jackie Russell
- Adams County Attorney: Donna Fegler Daiss
- Adams County Clerk: Ramona Thomas
- Adams County Sheriff: John Rust
- Adams County Treasurer: Melanie Curry
- Hastings City Council
— Ward 3: Chuck Rosenberg
Register of Deeds: Rachel Ormsby
