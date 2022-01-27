Three more incumbents have chosen to run for re-election.

— M. Dale Curtis of 714 S. Denver Ave. filed Jan. 20 to retain his seat on the Adams County Board of Commissioners, representing District 5. He is registered as a Republican.

— David Johnson of 6005 Quail Ridge Ave. filed Jan. 24 to keep his position on the Adams Central Board of Education.

— Greg Mucklow of 900 Madden Road filed Jan. 24 to retain his seat on the Adams Central Board of Education.

Election filings began Jan. 5. Incumbent candidates were required to file by Feb. 15. Non-incumbents can file until March 1. The primary election will be May 10.

The following people previously filed:

Adams County Board of Commissioners

— District 1: Michael Stromer

— District 3: Lee Hogan

— District 5: Tim Reams

— District 7: Joe Patterson

Adams County Assessor: Jackie Russell

Adams County Attorney: Donna Fegler Daiss

Adams County Clerk: Ramona Thomas

Adams County Sheriff: John Rust

Adams County Treasurer: Melanie Curry

Hastings City Council

Ward 1: Ginny Skutnik

Ward 3: Chuck Rosenberg

Register of Deeds: Rachel Ormsby

