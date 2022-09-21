Forums related to the general election and organized by the Hastings League of Women Voters begin on Thursday.
A forum for Hastings City Council candidates will be 5:30-6:45 p.m. Thursday in the Hastings Public Library second-floor conference room.
Forums related to the general election and organized by the Hastings League of Women Voters begin on Thursday.
A forum for Hastings City Council candidates will be 5:30-6:45 p.m. Thursday in the Hastings Public Library second-floor conference room.
Council candidates are Ginny Skutnik and Steven Wayne Huntley in Ward 1 (south Hastings); Trent Meyer and Brad Consbruck in Ward 2 (west Hastings); Marc Rowan and Chuck Rosenberg in Ward 3 (central Hastings); and Roger Harper and Matt Fong in Ward 4 (east Hastings).
A forum for the two Adams County Register of Deeds candidates, Democrat Rachel Ormsby and Republican Byron Morrow, as well as a forum for State Board of Education District 6 candidates Danielle Helzer and Sherry Jones, will be noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Adams County YWCA building, 2543 W. Second St.
A forum for Hastings Board of Education candidates will be 7 p.m. Friday at Lincoln Elementary School, 720 S. Franklin Ave., sponsored by the Hastings Education Association.
School board candidates are Jodi Graves, Becky Sullivan, Stacie Widhelm, Shay Burk, Brady Rhodes, Andrew McCarty, Mark Montague and David Hughes. Voters can vote for up to four candidates.
A Voter ID constitutional amendment forum will be noon Oct. 7 at the YWCA.
A forum about Nebraska Initiative 433 will be noon Oct. 14 at the YWCA. Nebraska Initiative 433 calls for raising the state’s minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.