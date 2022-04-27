Donning custom T-shirts created specifically for the contest, Elkhorn South High School went undefeated to win the Educational Service Unit state quiz bowl competition Wednesday at North Shore Assembly of God.
Elkhorn South took an early lead in the championship round and put 35 points on the board before runner-up Bellevue East High School started scoring. Bellevue scored 35 points by the end of 12 rounds of questions in the match, but Elkhorn added another 10 points to make the final score 45-35.
Bellevue East hoped to win the match and force a rematch to have a shot at the championship.
The two teams found themselves in a similar situation at the ESU No. 3 Quiz Bowl championship to earn their spots in the state contest.
Bellevue East coach David Bossman said his team had to win twice against Elkhorn South to take the title in that contest.
Bellevue East junior Zach Onken said they hoped for a repeat performance, but it wasn’t meant to be.
“Collectively, we’re happy with how we placed,” he said. “It’s really fun to be here.”
Emma LeDent, captain for Elkhorn South, said the team ramped up practices in the weeks leading up to the state tournament to try to avoid a close loss like that at the ESU No. 3 quiz bowl.
Team members met before and after school to quiz each other or go over practice questions. They created study guides and online quizzes to practice as well.
“We found a lot of time to come together as a team,” said junior Adam Svoboda.
The victory was particularly meaningful to LeDent, a senior who was a member of the team that won the state tournament three years ago when she was a freshman.
“It’s a nice way to bookend my high school career,” she said.
Elkhorn sophomore Rachel Wu said the team screen-printed T-shirts to wear for the tournament.
“Winning state is great,” she said. “We’re pumped and hyped to be here.”
Their coach, Abby Cleary, said the extra practices helped hone their skills and learn each other’s strengths. They formed the team to be as well-rounded as possible, with each member focusing on a specific area of knowledge.
A total of 30 teams from high schools across the state competed in Wednesday’s contest organized by ESU No. 9, which is based in Hastings.
Competitors in the quiz bowl need to have knowledge in a variety of areas. Questions cover a variety of categories, including social studies, language arts, science, mathematics, art, music, sports and current events.
Teams of six high school students each line tables with buzzers to answer the toss-up questions. The first student to hit the buzzer gets the chance to answer a question. A correctly answered toss-up question earns the team a chance at a bonus question for even more points. If answered incorrectly, the opposing team has a chance to take the points by providing the correct answer.
At the end of 12 rounds of questions, the team with the most points moves on to the next round.
Three area schools competed in the competition: Hastings Senior High School, Minden High School and Sutton High School.
Hastings won against Gering in the first round but then lost to Bellevue East to drop to the consolation bracket. Hastings defeated Anselmo-Merna, but then was pushed out of the competition by Nebraska Lutheran, which ended up taking third place.
Minden defeated Nebraska Lutheran in the first round of the tournament and then lost to Sutton. Minden lost a second time in a match against Ainsworth to be ousted from the tournament.
After a first-round bye, Sutton won against Minden, but later lost to Norfolk. In the consolation bracket, Sutton lost to Falls City Sacred Heart.
Elkhorn South’s team included Emma LeDent, Adam Svoboda, Leo Pechous, Rachel Wu, Jason Davis, Mason Evans, Mia Mellican and Ralph Keen. Their coaches are Abby Cleary and Vanessa Dreesen.
Members of the runner-up team, Bellevue East, included Bennett Schliesser, Seth Pennell, Zach Onken, Will Eby, Brady Zimmerman, Chloe Zarp, Annabelle Bindel, Ryan Kasperek, Andrew Kasperek and Corbin Richards. Their coach is David Bossman.
The third-place Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran team included Tim Backhus, Sophia Helwig, Kay Prigge, Ben Vogt, Martin Albright, Yinuo “Anderson” Xu, Aaron Koepsell and Caleb Eldridge. Their coach is Hannah Zabel.
