Green Dot logo

Green Dot is a program operated by enCourage Advocacy Center to end power-based personal violence by encouraging people to intervene, either directly or indirectly, in concerning situations that could lead to violence.

 Courtesy

Hoping to see a community without violence, the local nonprofit enCourage Advocacy Center has been exploring new ways residents can help.

The organization brought the Green Dot violence prevention program to the community to show citizens to become effective bystanders.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags