Hoping to see a community without violence, the local nonprofit enCourage Advocacy Center has been exploring new ways residents can help.
The organization brought the Green Dot violence prevention program to the community to show citizens to become effective bystanders.
The name Green Dot stems from being an alternative to red dots that can be used to mark incidents of violence on a map. The program's goal is to replace the red dots with green as violence is eliminated from the community.
"The goal is to end power-based personal violence," said Elias Wilson, Green Dot coordinator and sustainability specialist for enCourage.
Wilson said violence can be used to gain control over a person. It may include strangers, and may not happen at home.
The Green Dot program helps the general public identify the warning signs of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse before an incident may happen.
It empowers participants by providing effective techniques to intervene, depending on a person's comfort level and personality.
Bystanders can make small choices to intervene in potentially problematic situations that can disrupt the cycle of violence.
"They think they can’t do anything," Wilson said. "I think people don’t recognize the impact even little actions can make."
People can provide direct intervention by taking action themselves.
A bystander may opt to delegate intervention to someone else by asking someone else to get involved, such as a manager at a restaurant. A third option offered is to cause a distraction to defuse the situation.
Through the training, participants discuss examples of ways to intervene in particular situations and find ways to help without making a situation worse.
The organization started offering the training about a year ago, but would like to continue offering the training to individuals and groups until the entire community can help stop violence.
"We wish people would give it a try," Wilson said.
Anyone interested in participating in a Green Dot training, or scheduling a training for a workplace, faith community or civic group, can contact organizers at 402-463-5810 or greendot@encouragecenter.org.
