Area law enforcement agencies have released statistics from the annual Click It or Ticket campaign, a high-visibility enforcement campaign conducted May 23 through June 6.
The campaign, which coincided with the busy Memorial Day holiday, hoped to combine increased enforcement and a zero-tolerance policy with effective communication to road users on the importance of seat belt use.
Following the two-week initiative, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office saw nearly 20% more seat belt use.
Before the enforcement, deputies observed seat belt use at a selected location and noted that 72% of motorists buckled up. During a post-wave survey, deputies observed a 91% seatbelt usage rate, up 19% from the initial observation at the same location.
The Hastings Police Department had 12 officers participate in the overtime event, providing 72.5 hours of extra enforcement. During this time, officers contacted 190 motorists and issued 75 citations.
Among the citations issued were six citations for seat belt violations, five citations for speeding, two for reckless driving and two arrests for driving under the influence.
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 40 impaired drivers and cited 47 people for seat belt or child safety restraint violations during the enforcement effort.
Troopers also issued 855 citations for speeding, 23 for open alcohol container, 28 for minor in possession of alcohol, 69 for driving under suspension, and 40 for no proof of insurance.
On Memorial Day weekend, troopers made 12 arrests for driving under the influence, cited eight motorists for speeding above 100 miles per hour, and located two pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
The annual Click It or Ticket campaign is funded in part by grants from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
Of the 23,824 passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2020, 51% were not wearing seat belts — a 4% increase from 2019, according to NDOT.
For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.