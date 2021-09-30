Hastings officers worked with area law enforcement in a focused effort to get drugs off the street Wednesday, according to a press release issued by Hastings Police Department Thursday.
Members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force (CNDSSTF) and Compact for Apprehension of Narcotics Dealers and Offenders (CANDO) conducted saturation patrols within high crime/drug areas in Hastings on Wednesday. This operation led to multiple traffic stops, arrests and seizures within the city.
HPD Capt. Mike Doremus said these types of operations focus on areas of the city where there are high numbers of citizen complaints regarding drug activity or where previous drug activity has occurred.
During the operation, law enforcement officers arrested a total of eight individuals were arrested for drug-related charges, including possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to deliver. Two additional individuals were arrested for local warrants. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also seized in relation to the meth cases.
The following individuals were arrested and lodged at the Adams County Jail:
Lance D. Brittain, 32, of Hastings was arrested for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Hepseba J. Rivers, 50, of Hastings was arrested for possession of meth.
Brian L. Cleveland, 56, of Hastings was arrested for possession of meth.
Abbey L. Bera, 34, of Hastings was arrested for possession of meth.
Jared N. Shinpaugh, 31, of Omaha was arrested for possession of meth.
Brian D. Martin, 33, of Hastings was arrested for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and less than one ounce of marijuana.
Mario Partida, 29, of Hastings was arrested for an Adams County warrant.
Brianna M. Johnston, 30, of Clay Center was arrested for an Adams County warrant.
