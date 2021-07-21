Participation may have been down in certain aspects of Adams County Fairfest 2021, but enthusiasm was way up.
Following 2020, when the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic shut down most fair activities, officials said the public was ready to celebrate.
“I think it went really smooth,” said Julie Ochsner, Adams County 4-H and youth development assistant. “I think we had kids that were really, really excited about being able to be back together again. I saw lots of kids hanging out and giving each other hugs that they hadn’t seen since last year we really didn’t get to get back together.”
She said it was important for the youth to be able to have a real fair.
Numbers were a little bit down.
“I think people maybe got the idea or habit that they didn’t have to do anything (after 2020),” Ochsner said. “They were fine not doing stuff. It’s going to be hard to get them back into the whole process of doing projects and exhibiting things. Livestock is a lot of work, and there’s a lot of choices for kids anymore. We hope the kids make the choices to do the 4-H projects.”
Robin Stroot, open class chairwoman, also said the number of open class entrants was down.
“I think it went really well just not knowing what was going on as far as coming post-pandemic,” she said. “I’m just not sure what to have expected because when you’re home a lot of people had a lot of stuff they could get done. Myself, I usually enter things, but I gave things away after I got them done. We had a really good turnout. We were down 100 exhibitors.”
Photography was really down.
Some people weren’t aware of the schedule and missed the submission deadline.
“I suspect next year it will be fuller,” Stroot said.
Stroot did say there was about double the number of quilts from previous years.
“It really made a great display along with all the artistry of the different crafts,” she said. “We had a lot of young kids who brought stuff in. It was great. It was really much better than expected.”
Open Class was in a new area this year, in the west side of the activities building instead of east side.
Stroot said it was a little hard to figure out at first how things would be displayed.
“We just didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “But really the people of Adams County turned out. It was still just a beautiful showcase of talent that we have in the Open Class.”
Fairgrounds manager Jolene Laux was effusive when talking about Fairfest 2021.
“I think it went awesome,” she said. “We had some good numbers come through with the carnival, with fair attendance and even at the concerts. It was a lot higher than what we’ve seen for quite a few years.”
She did say participation was down at the demolition derby with around 20 cars. Laux said there are typically about 60 vehicles involved.
The carnival started a little slow on Wednesday of the fair, but attendance ramped up quickly.
“Saturday was probably the highest number we’ve seen,” Laux said. “I don’t know if I’ve even seen it that high since I’ve been here. The lines were super long and people were having to wait a while. I’m just glad they stuck around and kept on riding.”
The Friday and Saturday concerts of Riley Green and Gary Allan each saw attendance of over 2,000. Laux said concert attendance typically has been around 1,200.
“So getting it over 2,000 that was a good thing to see,” she said. “We just saw it all over the grounds. Even after talking to the vendors inside and outside, they were seeing some good stuff, too.”
