David Essink was honored in his final school board meeting as director of human resources and operations for Hastings Public Schools on Monday.
Essink, who turned 55 in April, is retiring after 33 years in education.
“I just want to recognize Dave for his outstanding work these past couple years in HR and all you’ve done for this district,” board member Brent Gollner said. “I appreciate all your work.”
Essink received a round of applause on Monday.
He has served in his current role at the school district since 2019 and for 17 years prior to that in teaching and administrative roles at Hastings Middle School.
He also previously worked for school districts at Ewing and Clay Center.
“Dave did an outstanding job for us as a middle school English teacher,” Superintendent Jeff Schneider said.
Essink started at Hastings Middle School as an eighth-grade English teacher, then was assistant principal, and finally spent eight years as principal.
“He did an outstanding job at that (assistant principal) role and an outstanding job as middle school principal and he’s continued that with an outstanding job at HR,” Schneider said. “Thanks for everything you’ve done. Congratulations.”
Board president Jim Boeve echoed that sentiment.
“Thank you for all the work you’ve done,” he said. “I think the board would say we’ve always respected the job you’ve done. We had high expectations for you and you always met them for us.”
Essink said Hastings Public Schools is a great place to work and a great place to send students.
Essink’s successor in the HR position will be Tom Szlanda, who is stepping down from his role as Hastings High School principal.
Also during the meeting, board members voted 7-0 to approve joining the Eastern Midlands Conference. Board members John Bonham and Chris Shade were absent.
