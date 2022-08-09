Staff at Educational Service Unit No. 9 provided an overview of the group’s offerings during a presentation Monday at the Adams Central Board of Education regular meeting.
Drew Harris, chief administrator for ESU 9, said the ESUs are set up to provide support to school districts within its boundaries. ESU 9 assists 14 public school districts in its five-county area.
“We’re here to serve,” he said. “Service is our middle name.”
Services offered by the organization include professional development, grant management, media and technology services, leadership support and special services. Special services include deaf and hard of hearing students, early childhood education, mental health practitioners, behavioral specialists, speech language pathology, blind or visually impaired students, and a program to assist students transition to adulthood.
The ESU also provides districtwide events like spelling bees, quiz bowls and chess tournaments for students.
During the pandemic, Harris noted the ESU helped secure 56,000 face masks and 1,200 gallons of hand sanitizer for students. They facilitated 800 teachers in working over Zoom to provide education while schools were out of session.
Harris felt like 2021 was the most challenging year as an educator, but said Adams Central is exceeding the state average in every category.
“I know Adams Central has a tradition of excellence, and you all should be proud of that,” he said.
In other business Monday, the board approved the need of local substitute teachers, which will allow special substitute certificates to be issued and used in the district.
The next regular meeting will be Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
