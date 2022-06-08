MILLIGAN — This small Czech community, known for its big heart, invites everyone to come and join in all the fun at the 34th annual Milligan June Jubilee.
The event runs Friday through Sunday and promises to be a high-spirited, three-day weekend filled with exciting activities for all ages. And, as this year’s parade theme reflects, it’s the “Best Thing to Do in 2022.”
Entertainer and booking agent Gayle Becwar, from Lincoln’s Becwar and Associates Entertainment Agency, has booked all the Milligan Celebrity Concerts for the last 10 years and is bringing three top entertainers to this year’s event.
Superstar Sara Evans, with 13 top 20 songs, and her five No. 1 hits — “A Real Fine Place to Start,” “No Place That Far,” “Born to Fly,” “Suds in the Bucket” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” along with two songs that charted at No. 2, “I Could Not Ask for More,” and “Perfect” — will headline the Celebrity Concert Friday at 10 p.m.
Country star Wade Hayes, with seven Top 20 hits and his No. 1 songs “Old Enough to Know Better” and “On a Good Night,” will open for Evans at 8 p.m.
The energetic Nebraska band Modern Kowboy will get the night started at 6 p.m., performing in Centennial Garden at Sixth and L streets. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
Multi-platinum entertainer Evans is at the top of her game as the fifth-most-played female artist on country radio in the last two decades. Seven of her songs have crossed over to both the country charts and Billboard Hot 100 pop charts.
As a two-time, Stage 4 colon cancer survivor, Hayes has a unique perspective of the fragility of life and strength of human spirit. These lessons learned are embodied in the songs on his album “Go Live Your Life.”
A second-generation country singer from Bethel Acres, Oklahoma, he grew up watching his father perform, and his dream was to be the next Don Rich, Busk Owens’ revered guitar player.
Modern Kowboy is a high-intensity country and rock ‘n’ roll band performing everything from 1950 to present rock and country. From Hank Williams and Johnny Cash, to AC/DC and Guns and Roses, to Garth Brooks and George Strait, to Modern Kowboy originals, there’s something for everyone when they play.
The band, from Grand Island, has played the Nebraska State Fair every year since 2016.
Milligan Community Club president and DJ, Eric Johnson, interviewed Evans and Hayes, and those interviews are available on the Milligan Facebook page.
“Sara Evans is so nice, and her personality, songs and great voice are popular with both young and old, and country and pop audiences,” Johnson said. “Wade Hayes is similar to George Strait, in that he draws you in with his voice and personality and doesn’t have to jump and kick to get your attention. And with the high-intensity country and rock band, Modern Kowboy, getting things started at 6 p.m., this should be a great concert.”
Becwar said with two major stars, the beautiful Milligan Centennial Garden, the free parking and the ability to walk up close to the stage, this Milligan June Jubilee Concert is a great value.
The event kicks off Friday at 8 a.m. with a tractor drive and Centennial Garden opening at 5:30 p.m. with various food stands available east of the open-air facility.
Main attractions Saturday include the 11th annual Pork Rib Cook Off at 9 a.m. with finished products served at the pork supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m.; the antique tractor pull at noon; bingo at the American Legion Hall from 1-4 p.m.; Angie Kriz and the Polkatoons performing from 2-6 p.m.; music in the garden by DJ Dale from 5-8 p.m.; and from 8 p.m. to midnight music by Modern Kowboy.
Sunday events kick off at 8 a.m. with a softball game; the opening of Centennial Garden at 11 a.m. with polka music by the Polka Dudes; and the grand parade, “Best Thing to Do in 2022,” at 1:30 p.m.
The Wilber Alumni Band will play in Centennial Garden immediately following the parade. The Milligan Czech Brass Band follows at 3:45 p.m.
A pork supper will be served at the American Legion Hall from 5-7 p.m. The Chelewski Boys will play at 5:30 p.m., and the drawing for the 50/50 raffle will be held at 7 p.m.
A new event on Sunday will be area Youth Czech Dancers at 3 p.m. in Centennial Garden.
Johnson said it takes a lot of people to make this event happen and organizers appreciate all the volunteers.
“With the incredible country acts kicking things off Friday, the stacked line-up of events happening and the official start of summer, we’d like to see you in Milligan,” he said.
Schedule of events
Friday
8 a.m.: Tractor drive line-up
9 a.m.: Tractor drive leaving Milligan
5:30 p.m.: Centennial Garden opens with various food stands east of the garden with designated area for lawn chairs
6 p.m.: Music by Modern Kowboy
8 p.m.: Music by Wade Hayes
10 p.m.: Music by Sara Evans
Saturday
8 a.m.: Rooster Run Registration (5k and 1k), Main Street
8 a.m.: Coed softball tournament, ballfield
8:30 a.m.: Rooster Run start
9 a.m.: United Methodist Country Store serving breakfast at 6th and N streets
9 a.m.: 11th annual Pork Rib Cook Off, Centennial Garden
9 a.m.: Sand volleyball tournament, Centennial Garden
9 a.m.: Car show registration, Main Street. The display starts at noon, and trophies will be awarded at 4:30 p.m.
10:30 a.m.: Road rally registration, South Main Street
11 a.m.: Centennial Garden opens
11 a.m.: Tractor pull weigh-in, west of garden
1-4 p.m.: Bingo, American Legion Hall
2-6 p.m.: Music by Angie Kriz and the Polkatoons
3:30 p.m.: Pork ribs judging
4:30-6:30 p.m.: Serving pork rib meal
5 p.m.: Catholic Mass at St. Wenceslaus Church, Seventh and Main streets
5-8 p.m.: Music in the Garden by DJ Dale
8 p.m. to midnight: Music by Modern Cowboy
Sunday
8 a.m.: Coed softball tournament continues
8:30 a.m.: Catholic Mass at St. Wenceslaus Church
9-11 a.m.: Catholic Church breakfast with music by The Polka Dudes
9:15 a.m.: United Methodist Church service, Sixth and N streets
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Parade line-up (9th and N Streets)
11 a.m.: Centennial Garden opens with music by The Polka Dudes
1 p.m.: Judging of parade entries
1:30 p.m.: Grand parade
Following parade: Music by Wilber Alumni Band in Centennial Garden; miniature golf and bounce house, Dozer game and VR games on Main Street
3 p.m.: Kids’ Pedal Pull
3 p.m.: Jr/Sr Czech Dancers
3:45 p.m.: Music by Milligan Czech Brass Band
All afternoon: Papa Bear Carvings, west of stage
5-7 p.m.: Pork supper, American Legion Hall
5:30 p.m.: Music by The Chelewski Boys
7 p.m.: Drawing for 50/50 raffle (need not be present to win), with annual auction to follow.
In case of inclement weather, some of the activities may be moved inside the Milligan Auditorium.
