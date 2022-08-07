Libs Park became an outdoor art gallery for a day as dozens of artists from across Nebraska showcased their imaginings at the annual Art in the Park show on Sunday.
Ideal weather greeted patrons with temperatures in the 70s and a gentle breeze through the park allowing the steady stream of visitors a comfortable stroll to peruse the broad spectrum of displays.
Hosted by the Adams County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the annual event showcased not only local artists, but the encouragement and support the Hastings community offers to the arts.
Offerings included metal art, sculpture, paintings, photography, stained glass, pottery, jewelry, wooden art, needlepoint and more. There was also a caricature artist at the event.
Anjanette Bonham, executive director of the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the participating artists were thrilled to see so much local support.
“We started at 10, and the sidewalk has been full the whole time,” she said. “There’s been a constant flow of traffic the whole day.”
Hastings artist Andy Gentert paints geometric shapes using acrylic paint on Masonite board. He said the show is a good way to connect to the community where he can visit with friends and others he’s met in the past.
Gentert exhibits his work only at shows like Art in the Park and uses the proceeds to continue to purchase art supplies. He’s glad to know Hastings is friendly to the art community.
“Being able to get to this pays for my hobby,” he said. “It lets me keep going.”
Lillian Larsen of Clay Center described her art as a labor of love. She learned about pine needle art and started learning about the craft in 2004. She has taught herself how to create baskets and ornaments using pine needles, but says there aren’t many who still practice the art. She uses needles gathered from trees in Nebraska and North Carolina in her creations.
“Mine is a pretty unique art,” she said. “It’s a Native American craft that dates back to before pottery.”
Larsen only can make 80-90 every year, due to the time needed for each piece. Growing up in the Pine Ridge area, she said, she was intrigued when she first learned of pine needle art.
She prefers shows like Art in the Park to other craft shows because patrons have an appreciation for art.
“People come here because they enjoy art,” she said.
Jean Cook of Grand Island has been showing her paintings at Art in the Park since it began. She said it’s important for people to be able to come out and see what kind of art is available. Such exposure can inspire future artists
She paints water colors, acrylics and collages. Cook said she finds art shows to be more accessible to the public than an art gallery, where regular people may not be as comfortable.
“It’s fun to see people just admiring what you do,” she said. “And the exciting part is when they decide to take it home.”
It was the first time attending for Cindy Beck of Juniata. As a patron of the arts, she loves the idea of hosting local artists at a show to highlight the offerings they create.
“I wanted to see what everybody was making and see if I could take something home with me,” she said. “I have my eye on a couple items. These people do very wonderful things.”
Tony and Shelly Koch of Hastings went to the event for the first time with their granddaughter, Allusion Young. They found a painting that caught their eye and purchased it at the show.
Tony said the event is a nice way to gather local talent from the community.
“We’ll definitely be back next year,” she said.
