Organizers are inviting anyone struggling with basic needs to attend a scaled-down version of PHC2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 501 N. Burlington Ave., parking lot.
PHC2 stands for People Helping Communities by Providing Hope & Compassion. Event coordinator Tina Winchell said the annual event previously was called Project Homeless Connect, but the name was changed two years ago. Along with shortening the name with an acronym, she said the full name more accurately represented the event.
“We had gotten feedback that people who were in need of services weren’t coming in because of the name,” she said. “The name was keeping people away because they weren’t homeless.”
Winchell said the event is meant to help anyone in need within Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties, so a name change was in order. Suggestions were put to a vote on the group’s Facebook page and the new name was chosen.
The annual event provides a variety of services to around 400-500 people. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but was able to continue this year, though in a parking lot to allow people to be spread out. She said they wanted to get the supplies they have out to people in need.
“Each year, as part of our event, we give away clothing, shoes, coats, blankets, bicycles and household items to those in need,” she said. “Each year after the event, we immediately begin collecting for the next year.”
But because the organization is nonprofit, they don’t have office space or storage dedicated for the supplies received. Volunteers help provide temporary storage but Winchell said it’s better to get the supplies out to people who need them. Items remaining after the event will be donated to Crossroads Mission Avenue for its use.
This year, basic school supplies have been added to the list. Visitors on Saturday will be able to sign up to receive necessary school supplies at a later time. Any remaining school supplies will be shared with the Salvation Army.
Winchell said the goal is to provide those in need with one-time assistance to help them get back on their feet.
“It empowers them,” she said. “We’re trying to help them so they can become self-sufficient.”
Normally, the event hosts dozens of different agencies from Hastings addressing everything from medical and dental needs to employment and education and housing to family services.
Due to the pandemic, the full slate of agencies isn’t available, but Winchell said they plan to bring them back in 2022.
“We look forward to having the full event next year,” she said.
For more information, contact PHC2 at 402-303-2333 or phchastings@gmail.com. Callers are asked to leave a message and a volunteer will contact them as soon as possible.
