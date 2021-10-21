SUPERIOR — A Superior man fired from his job at the Agrex Inc. grain elevator here Thursday returned to the business with a handgun and opened fire, killing one person and injuring two others — one grievously — before being mortally wounded by an employee who returned fire with a shotgun.
The deceased victim was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday afternoon. One of the injured individuals was transported by aircraft to the Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries. The other injured person was treated and released at Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior.
The suspect, who has been identified as 61-year-old Max Hoskinson, was taken by ambulance to the Superior hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Lt. Brent Bockstadter, investigative services commander with Nebraska State Patrol Troop C out of Grand Island, briefed reporters at the scene around 5 p.m. Thursday. The Agrex elevator is on East Nebraska Highway 8.
According to Bockstadter, Hoskinson had been terminated earlier Thursday. He returned to the elevator shortly before 2 p.m., entered the office and began shooting. Authorities received the emergency call around 2.
Several people were in the office at the time of the incident. One of the employees retrieved a shotgun from the office and fired at Hoskinson, fatally injuring him.
NSP was dispatched to assist the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and Superior Police Department with their response to the active-shooter incident. The Superior and Nelson fire departments also responded to the scene.
The State Patrol is investigating the incident with assistance from the local law enforcement agencies and the Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office.
The investigation was ongoing as of late Thursday afternoon.
