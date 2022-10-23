Heartwell Renewables biodiesel plant
Dirt work continues on the future site of the Heartwell Renewables biodiesel plant west of Whelan Energy Center Wednesday.

 Amy Roh/Hastings Tribune

When the Heartwell Renewables biodiesel plant opens, it will be meeting a need within the energy market and create economic opportunities in the Hastings area.

Heartwell Renewables is a unique joint venture between affiliates of The Love’s Family of Companies and Cargill to produce and market renewable diesel.

