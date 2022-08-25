Expectations are high for the annual Melon Roast Car Show Sunday at Brickyard Park.
Registration is 10 a.m. to noon. The show-and-shine is noon to 4 p.m. in the park near D Street and Woodland Avenue.
“So far we have a lot more interest and for sure a lot more entries this year than we did last year,” said Steve Cropley, vice president for the Melon Roasters board.
He goes to nearly 30 car shows each year.
“Most of the shows have been up in numbers,” he said. “There have been a few that have been a little down, but most of the bigger shows have been up. From what I see right now I’m thinking we might be a little above normal.”
The Melon Roast show usually draws 250-300 vehicles. The highest-ever number was 375.
Cropley is hoping for about 350 vehicles.
The show also draws thousands of visitors.
Public admission to the event is free.
Once again the show includes hand-built trophies with brickyard bricks.
Nebraska Spina Bifida Inc. was selected as this year’s featured nonprofit organization.
Spina bifida is a neural tube defect that happens in the first month of pregnancy when the spinal column doesn’t close completely and results in nerves that are damaged. It is the most common permanently disabling birth defect.
One of the club member’s grandsons has spina bifida.
Every year the show includes vehicles arranged in a pattern at the base of the Brickyard bowl. This year’s car art will be the state of Nebraska.
“We haven’t done that for a few years,” Cropley said.
Club members refinished picnic tables at Brickyard Park prior to the car show.
Cropley estimated club members used $3,000 worth of wood, bolts and hardware as part of the project.
New this year, Baristas of Hastings will have its trailer at the show.
“The food vendors are huge,” Cropley said. “I think we have a variety. We don’t have a ton.”
The Melon Roasters try not to have multiple of the same kind of vendor.
Alayna Stephenson, a junior at Hastings High School, will sing the national anthem.
