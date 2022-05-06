In the Adams County Board of Commissioners’ District 5, which includes south Hastings, Republican incumbent Dale Curtis is seeking a third full term.
His challenger in the Republican primary, Tim Reams, believes his background makes him the best candidate for the position.
No Democrats filed for the position.
Tim Reams, who turns 61 this month, lives at 506 S. Lincoln Ave. He owns his own company, T&L Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning. He previously worked 18 years as an engineer for ConAgra while living in Alabama.
He and his wife, LaDonna, have two adult daughters.
He moved back to Hastings when his oldest daughter was still very young.
Reams is a 1979 graduate of Hastings High School. His father, Lyle Reams, is a retired Hastings police officer.
“I just think a change is good, a different point of view,” he said.
He said the county board is a good fit for him.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask me to run,” he said. “That’s what I bring to the table. I was an engineer.”
He had a hand in contract work, overseeing the construction of ConAgra plants all over the South and Midwest.
“I just bring construction to the table,” he said.
Reams keeps quite busy as the only employee in his own plumbing and HVAC company, but he said he has time to serve on the Adams County Board of Commissioners.
“I’ll definitely make time,” he said.
He also previously worked at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village as maintenance supervisor and plumber.
“It just seems like (Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village) are always promised things and nothing ever comes down the pike to them,” he said. “I’m not saying they didn’t have good representation before. I just think I’ll listen a little bit better and maybe try and help as much as I can.”
Dale Curtis, 75, lives at 714 S. Denver Ave. He has a background in electronics.
Curtis called his time on the Adams County Board of Commissioners “interesting.”
“It’s a learning experience,” he said. “Everybody should have to go through it, like jury duty.”
After first being appointed to position, he now is going through his third election.
“I was always willing to work on everything,” he said. “Whenever there was a need to volunteer, I did so.”
He grew up in Hastings, attending both Hastings Public Schools and Hastings Catholic Schools. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1965.
“I was an ornery cuss,” he said.
He has two daughters, and a son who died. He also has 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Since January 2021, Curtis has led the county’s efforts to plan for a new jail.
“I was really concerned when it got dumped in my lap,” he said. “I knew it was happening, but I couldn’t let the people down that I’d promised to build a jail.”
Curtis recently left a post as chairman of the county personnel committee.
“Really, (the jail) was an easier job than being on the personnel committee for 12 years,” he said.
Getting the jail to the point of groundbreaking, which occurred on April 5, took a lot of teamwork.
“I want to walk inside of it without being locked in there,” he said.
With all of his committees, Curtis said he attends two or three committee meetings a week.
He was recently preparing to go to Franklin for a South Central Economic Development District board meeting, which he estimated would be a six-hour trip.
“People, they don’t think of those things,” he said. “They do just think you’re there twice a month and get paid. That’s just not the case. If you’re doing the job right, you’re involved constantly.”
