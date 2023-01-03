Nebraska Extension will play host to a workshop covering agricultural land management and leasing considerations for 2023 in Hastings from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 5 at the Adams County Extension Office, 2975 S. Baltimore Ave.
The workshop will offer updated leasing information relevant to landlords and tenants, including tips for communication and negotiating. It will address topics like equitable rental rates, managing and adjusting farmland leases, landlord-tenant issues, pasture leasing, crop share leasing and other management considerations.
