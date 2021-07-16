Like most girls her age, 8-year-old Lydia Wesely of Hastings can relate with the story of Pocahontas, the Native American princess whose role in the colonial settlement at Jamestown, Virginia, is immortalized in two animated Disney movies and countless other accounts, both fictional and historic.
Unlike her friends, however, her relatability goes one giant step further: She is actually related to Pocahontas, a granddaughter 17 generations removed.
Lydia’s relationship to Pocohontas is documented in a 4-H heritage poster created with help from her mother, Stephanie, which won a blue ribbon at this year’s Adams County Fairfest. The poster includes a lineal descent documenting familial ties to Pocahontas on Stephanie’s side of the family, along with a newspaper account of her life story and an image of her only known authentic portrait in existence.
Cut in England during a sitting arranged shortly before her death in March 1617, the portrait is displayed on the poster alongside a school portrait of Lydia.
Coincidentally, the two images feature an almost identical head tilt from the two subjects.
“I don’t really think we look that similar, but our faces are looking the same way,” Lydia said. “It’s kind of cool we’re related, but it’s also kind of hard to believe because she was so far back in time.”
That the family’s relation to Pocahontas was only revealed to Stephanie within the past few years has made the family’s journey to discovery a shared mother-daughter experience. The pair has conducted extensive research on their famous relative together, garnering information from multiple sources documenting her role in American history.
“We’re working on an update of family genealogy,” Stephanie said. “It’s kind of special when you are able to trace your ancestry back to someone who has played such an important role in American history.”
According to historical accounts documented in Smithsonian Magazine, Pocahontas was born in 1596. Her given name was Amonute, but she also went by the more private name, Matoaka.
“Pocahontas” was a nickname given to her because of her mischievous nature. Translated from her Algonquian language, it means “playful one” or “ill-behaved child,” depending upon whom you ask.
While her famous intervention to save English settler John Smith from death at the hands of her father, Powhatan, who ruled over more than 30 tribes in the area, may have been a misunderstanding or fabricated, the account has endured for centuries as an act of defiance that brought common ground between the two cultures.
What is known to be true of the famous princess is that she married John Rolfe in 1614 and mothered one child, Thomas Rolfe, before her tragic death from a communicable disease believed to be tuberculosis in 1617.
That she is credited with helping the English settlers in Virginia survive in the early 1600s makes her a bona fide heroine in the eyes of Lydia and her two siblings, Caleb, 11, and Regina, 4.
“I like that she was a princess and seemed to be pretty brave,” Lydia said. “I like a lot of the things she was like.”
