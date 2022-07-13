The din of familiar fair sounds and smells greeted guests making their way to the opening day of Adams County Fairfest 2022 on Wednesday at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Crowds gathered in Windmill Park Wednesday evening for the opening ceremony featuring welcomes from local government officials and the fair board.
Adams County Commissioner Lee Hogan said he always has been proud to be associated with the fair.
“I think this is my 47th year in a row to be at this fair,” Hogan said. “The kids do a fantastic job.”
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte said the fair is one of many great opportunities for family fun in the community.
“We appreciate you being here to help celebrate what is probably the biggest event here in Hastings,” he said.
Beth Janning, Nebraska Extension youth educator in Adams and Webster counties, introduced the parade of grand champions and reserve champions winners from the static exhibits during the ceremony. Each received ribbons marking their achievements, presented by this year’s Golden Clovers, Jenna Cecrle and Wyatt Russell.
“We’re here to highlight our youth,” Janning said. “We can’t do this program without the great volunteers in Adams County.”
Wednesday marked the first day for the static exhibit displays to be open, following the judging of the exhibits on Tuesday. It also was Senior Citizens’ Day, which featured bingo games and snacks for the young at heart.
Pens with rabbits, sheep, goats, swine, cattle and more showcased the projects 4-H’ers and pre-4-H’ers ages 5-18 have been working on in preparation for the fair.
The scents of grilled and fried foods beckoned hungry fairgoers while the upbeat music and bright lights enticed children to the carnival area.
The fair continues through Sunday.
Hastings native Tommy O’Keeffe kicked off the concert series Wednesday followed by Ned LeDoux in front of the grandstand.
Other acts include country musician Larry Fleet with special guest Randall King on Thursday; Walker Hayes with special guest Luke Mills on Friday; and hip hop artist Nelly performing Saturday. The Ultimate Bullfighting/Bullriding Tour will conclude the main stage entertainment on Sunday.
For the musical performances, gates open at 7 p.m. and opening acts start at 7:30 p.m., with the headlining act to follow. Nelly’s concert is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.
Beer garden acts this year include Modern Kowboy on Wednesday, Tommy O’Keeffe on Thursday, and Luke Mills on Friday.
The web-slinging superhero Spider-Man is scheduled to make appearances 5-7:30 p.m. Friday and 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday, sponsored by the Rivoli 3 Theatres in Hastings.
For the companion animal and livestock competitions, the swine and rabbit shows were Wednesday.
The 4-H competitions continue Thursday at 8 a.m. with the sheep show in the livestock arena, the cat and small animal show at 2 p.m. in the north end of the Activities Center, and the Clover Kids Livestock Exhibition Show at 5 p.m. in the arena.
Friday will see shows for market broilers at 8 a.m. in the tent by the Small Animals Barn, followed by poultry. The beef show begins 8 a.m. in the livestock arena.
Saturday events include the 4-H horse show beginning 8 a.m. in the horse arena; the meat goat show at 8 a.m in the livestock arena; the pygmy goat show following the meat goat and then the best-dressed goat show; and the dog show at 9 a.m. in the north end of the Activities Center.
The round-robin livestock showmanship contest is noon on Sunday followed by the livestock judging contest.
Sunday activities will include the 4-H Junior Leader Pancake Feed from 8-9 a.m. in the livestock arena; the Junior Leader church service beginning 9:15 a.m. in the arena; and the 4-H dance 9:30 p.m. in the Community Service Building.
The 4-H livestock premium auction starts 9 a.m. Monday in the livestock arena.
