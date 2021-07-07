For Jolene Laux and her staff, 2021 has been an interesting but rewarding year to prepare for the iconic Adams County Fairfest.
The fair begins with static exhibit entries Sunday and Monday and concludes with the 4-H livestock auction July 19. Technically, it’s two fairs rolled into one since the 2020 edition had to be “postponed” until now due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Like many local businesses, the fairgrounds staff is short of help right now — meaning Laux, who is the fairgrounds manager, and the other employees on board are working feverishly to have everything ready for next week.
Also, some longstanding relationships were disrupted by the 2020 hiatus, Laux said, citing the example of certain vendors who could not survive the pandemic shutdowns financially and went out of business.
Those kinds of changes in turn required a response from fair organizers, who had to fill the holes to make sure fairgoers have the kind of experience they expect when they arrive on the grounds next week.
All in all, however, things are looking good for the 2021 event and Laux is anxious to welcome the crowds back to the fairgrounds — in some cases, for the first time in two years.
“It’s great to get back to some normalcy,” she said. “We’re working hard at it, but we’re getting there.”
This year’s Fairfest will feature the same lineup of headline musical entertainers that had been booked for 2020 — with the notable exception of Dylan Scott, who had to change his schedule just last month and has been replaced as the July 16 headliner by Riley Green with special guest DJ Bridwell.
“Anybody who had a Dylan Scott ticket can come with that ticket and see Riley Green or just contact us and get a refund,” Laux said.
Ticket sales for the concerts are looking good at this point, she said, with many music lovers anxious to get back to a live show.
“They are going very well,” Laux said of advance sales. “It’s actually ahead of (schedule) quite a bit.”
The lineup includes Little Texas on July 14, Home Free with special guest Whiskey Bent on July 15, Green and Bridwell on July 16, and Gary Allan with special guest Luke Mills on July 17.
As usual, the entertainment schedule wraps up with the demolition derby the afternoon of July 18.
Laux said she’s personally looking forward to the Home Free concert on July 15. Home Free is an a cappella country group, so its sound will be different from what’s typically featured at the fair.
Another new offering will be the Mobile Dairy from Southwest Dairy Farmers, which will be on the grounds Wednesday through Sunday.
The group brings a cow to the fairgrounds and milks it on schedule so fairgoers can watch the process.
“They actually milk it right in front of you,” Laux said, noting that the Mobile Dairy will be set up in the location previously occupied by the petting zoo.
Times are 6:30 p.m. July 14, 5-7 p.m. July 15 and 16, 3-5 p.m. July 17 and noon July 18.
Laux said she made connections with the Southwest Dairy Farmers a couple of years ago when the group was taking the Mobile Dairy around to area schools and used the fairgrounds as a place to stall it overnight.
Southwest Dairy Farmers is an alliance of dairy farmers from Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Virginia, Kentucky and North Carolina who have pooled their resources to provide consumer education in nutrition, promote dairy product use, and provide dairy product information.
The Semisaurus Mobile Museum also will be open on the grounds July 14-18.
Heart of America Shows will operate the midway carnival each evening July 14-18.
Ongoing construction to West J Street (U.S. Highway 6/34) may affect traffic flow to and from the fairgrounds next week. Laux said fair officials will be meeting later this week with police and will publicize any recommendations as far as how motorists should approach the fairgrounds.
