Organizers of Adams County Fairfest 2023 announced three nights of entertainment for the July event to include the talents of Tyler Hubbard, Lil John, Priscilla Block and Cooper Alan.
The county fair this year will run from July 19-23.
Organizers of Adams County Fairfest 2023 announced three nights of entertainment for the July event to include the talents of Tyler Hubbard, Lil John, Priscilla Block and Cooper Alan.
The county fair this year will run from July 19-23.
Priscilla Block and Cooper Alan will take the main stage on Thursday, July 20.
Block is an American country music singer–songwriter who went viral on Tik Tok in 2020 with “Thick Thighs.” During a FaceTime writing session with friends, they wrote “Just About Over You,” which became a top song on iTunes. Her first full-length album is titled "Welcome to the Block Party," and she was pegged as a 2021 Artist to Watch by multiple streaming services.
Alan is an up-and-coming country star who has independently built a fanbase of over 10 million followers and has earned over 200 million streams on his music. His hit singles include “New Normal," “Tough Ones," “Colt 45 (Country Remix)” and “Can’t Dance.” His songs have reached No. 1 on the iTunes Charts multiple times. In 2021, Cooper started his own record label and started selling out venues all across the country. He was named a Next Big Thing artist by Music Row Magazine.
Rapper Lil John will be the headliner for Friday, July 21, bringing the hip hop subgenre crunk, which he is credited with bringing into mainstream success.
Lil Jon has won BMI's Songwriter of the Year award as well eight Billboard Awards, a Grammy, a Radio Music Award, a BET award, two MTV Video Music Awards and an American Music Award. He has sold millions of records as the frontman of Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz with hits like ”Get Low" and "What U Goin' Do.”
Along with his own platinum-selling music, Lil Jon has collaborated with a diverse array of artists for some of the biggest crossover hip-hop records and seen his songs featured in various films.
Best known as a former member of the Nashville-based duo Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Hubbard will take the stage on Saturday, July 22.
The singer-songwriter has been in the country music scene for a decade as lead singer for FGL during which time the duo had accumulated 19 No. 1 hits including “Cruise,” “H.O.L.Y.” and “Meant To Be.”
When the duo went on hiatus in 2021, Hubbard began recording as a solo artist. His debut solo album "Dancin’ In the Country" was released in January and features “5 Foot 9,” “Inside And Out” and “Baby Gets Her Lovin’.”
Acts for Wednesday, July 19, and Sunday, July 23, will be determined later.
Tickets will go on sale starting Feb. 20 at 8 a.m., and are available by calling the Adams County fairgrounds office at 402-462-3247 or by going to the website www.adamscountyfairgrounds.com.
Reserved, stadium or general admission tickets won't get permit entrance into the pit area this year.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.