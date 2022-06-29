The Adams County Fairfest parade has been canceled once again.
The Adams County Fair committee announced Wednesday it was canceling this year's parade in downtown Hastings because of a lack of parade entries.
The committee made the announcement on the Adams County Fairfest Facebook page. The parade had been scheduled for July 9 in downtown Hastings.
The Facebook post made Wednesday afternoon included the cancellation announcement placed over a parade pre-entry form. The pre-entry form stated “In order for the committee to hold the parade, we are needing a minimum of 20 pre-entries by June 24th at 5 p.m.”
The Fairfest parade also was canceled in 2021 because of a lack of entries, volunteers and equipment needed to run the parade.
Entertainment aspects of Fairfest, including the parade, were skipped in 2020 due to the pandemic.
This year's fair runs July 13-17 on the county fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
