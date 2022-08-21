Fairfield 150 photo
Buy Now

Activities such as volleyball and bounce houses took place Saturday in the Fairfield City Park as part of the community’s 150th celebration.

 Tony Herrman/Tribune

FAIRFIELD — The “best little town” in Nebraska was busy over the weekend as Fairfield celebrated its 150th anniversary.

City Park was packed Saturday for volleyball as well as activities for children and adults.

0
0
0
0
0