FAIRFIELD — The “best little town” in Nebraska was busy over the weekend as Fairfield celebrated its 150th anniversary.
City Park was packed Saturday for volleyball as well as activities for children and adults.
Downtown, a handful of area fire departments participated in the Fireman’s Water Fight Saturday afternoon.
More than 70 entries participated in the parade Saturday morning, and crowds turned out for performances by Chorus of the Plains late afternoon and then Blue Collar Band during a street dance Saturday evening.
There was also a car show downtown.
The Platte Valley Antique Machinery Club provided a shuttle between the park and downtown.
The event kicked off Friday with a musical performance by Tim Zach with Joe Parr.
“It’s wonderful to see the town buzzing,” said Rachel Soucie with the Fairfield 150 committee. “It’s absolutely wonderful. This is what your yearly festival should be like. Granted this is 150 years, but it’s fun.”
According to a book documenting the community’s history, Fairfield was the new name for the old postal office center known as White Elm.
The town site was entered by Maxmillian Reed in 1871. He sold the claim to A.B. Smith, R.J. Higgins, R. Bayly, Cornelius Dunn and six others who proposed to establish a town there.
The town was laid out in 1872 by George W. Fairfield, for whom the town was named.
Fairfield was surveyed for the St. Joe and Denver Railroad Company Sept. 11, 1874 by A.R. Buttolph.
The first sale of lots was Sept. 18, 1874, J.H. Epley buying the first lot offered. And soon after Epley, Smith and Spencer moved their stores from the old to the new town site.
John Clancy was the pioneer settler on the town site. He was manager of the boarding car and later of the section house during construction of the railroad.
The section house also served to accommodate travelers until a hotel was erected by W.W. Wattles in 1876-77.
Soucie, who owns the Trailhead Tavern in downtown Fairfield with her husband Gary, sent out a message through Facebook asking for help planning the sesquicentennial celebration.
“I said something to the effect of ‘It’s 150 years and it’s pretty important,’ ” she said. “I said I know it’s something the community club can’t handle by itself. So I said let’s form a group and we can go hand in hand with the Community Club.”
The first person to say yes was Rita Engel.
“She snapped the whip,” Rachel Soucie said. “She was integral with this.”
Teamwork was strong throughout the planning process. About 15 people participated on the 150 committee, meeting once a month.
There were fundraisers throughout the year such as toilet tag where residents paid to have a toilet removed from their yards.
The Fairfield Community Club handled everything at the park and the 150 committee handled downtown activities.
“It’s been a lot of work, but it’s fun,” Gary Soucie said. “It’s cool.”
Gary Soucie grew up in Fairfield and was 12 during the community’s centennial celebration.
“All I remember about it was we had a lot of fun,” he said. “We were running all over town. I remember the water fight.”
