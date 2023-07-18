A Fairfield man recently won $204,000 playing the Nebraska Lottery game Nebraska Pick 5.
In a news release, the Nebraska Lottery said Ronald Nejezchleb purchased his ticket at Ken & Al’s Service in Fairfield. The ticket contained five quick pick plays for the July 12 drawing, one of which matched the winning numbers 12, 16, 22, 26 and 28.
In the news release, Nejezchleb said he’s been playing Pick 5 for years, but doesn’t really have a preferred way to buy a ticket.
“Sometimes it’s quick pick, sometimes I pick my own,” he said. “Depends on how I’m feeling.”
Nejezchleb and his wife, Eileen, traveled to the Nebraska Lottery’s Lincoln offices the morning after they’d won.
“Not sure what we’re going to do with it,” Nejezchleb said. “I think we’ll put it away for now.”
“We’ll have to figure that out,” Eileen added.
Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game. All the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers.
The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that isn’t won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.
During July, the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot will increase by $10,000 each time it isn’t won, up from $4,000, so the jackpot will grow faster than before.
