A Fairfield man recently won $204,000 playing the Nebraska Lottery game Nebraska Pick 5.

In a news release, the Nebraska Lottery said Ronald Nejezchleb purchased his ticket at Ken & Al’s Service in Fairfield. The ticket contained five quick pick plays for the July 12 drawing, one of which matched the winning numbers 12, 16, 22, 26 and 28.

