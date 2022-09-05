FAIRFIELD — As the Nebraska State Fair comes to a close, one Fairfield family will collect more than 100 exhibits submitted for the statewide 4-H contests this year.
Rachel Brhel and her younger siblings, Emily and Nathan, are enthusiasts of the 4-H program, regularly submitting a variety of projects to the Clay County Fair.
Projects that succeed at the local level can be submitted to the state fair to compete against students from all 93 Nebraska counties.
Between the three siblings, they were able to send more than 100 exhibits to the Nebraska State Fair this year in a variety of categories.
Rachel’s favorite exhibits were a pair of insect photos chosen to go to state, one of a praying mantis and the other depicting a caterpillar.
“I do enjoy taking photos and learning how to do it in different ways,” she said. “I like to try different techniques.”
Emily enjoyed submitting her art projects most. She created drawings in ink and pencil, as well as linocut prints.
Nathan’s favorite submission was a forestry project with a leaf book.
But static exhibits aren’t the only entries the Brhel family makes at the state fair.
All three enjoy the identification contests in various fields of study, such as trees, insects and horticulture.
“I like knowing how to identify different trees,” Nathan said.
Leading up to the fair, the siblings work together with flashcards to study for tree identification or insect identification.
Rachel enjoys all four identification contests, especially at the state level.
“It’s always fun to go to state because they have unusual things,” she said. “I really enjoy horticulture because it’s the most difficult. It’s a lot of fun to have that competition and be more challenged than at the county level.”
Rachel and Emily ended up being the two qualifiers at state to get to go on to the national contest this year, which will be in Maryland in October.
Each also participated in the Nebraska State Fair Premiere Science Award.
Rachel’s topic was about which foods ants like to eat.
Emily examined homemade paper making and tested methods to see how durable they were.
Nathan did an experiment to see how different soils retain water.
One thing they miss from the county fair is the livestock shows. With so many contests crammed into a single weekend, they had to forgo showing livestock in favor of identification competitions.
Rachel has spent eight years in 4-H. Emily is in her seventh year, and Nathan is in his third year. Each started as a Clover Kid for kids under the age of 8 before entering the main 4-H program.
Their mother, Rita, enjoys that the program fosters family time and dovetails well into the family’s homeschooling teachings.
“I do really like the family aspect,” she said. “It can be challenging to find time to spend together.”
She said the program helps the children learn about various areas and become more well-rounded as they learn a variety of life skills.
“It teaches work ethic, problem solving and communication skills,” she said. “It is a really good opportunity to teach life skills.”
