MINDEN — For Josie Ivy, spending a summer exploring the job of a county extension youth development staff member has been a valuable opportunity to mull future career opportunities.
Ivy, who will be a sophomore this fall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, started work in mid-May as an intern in the Franklin and Kearney county offices of Nebraska Extension.
Since then, she’s been keeping the road hot between Franklin and Minden doing everything extension staff regulars do — preparing lessons and teaching 4-H workshops, getting ready for county fairs, tending to office duties, and even accompanying 4-H’ers to the county camp at the Harlan County Ag Center in Orleans.
This weekend, Ivy’s practically living on the Kearney County Fairgrounds, helping with all manner of tasks during the fair that wraps up with Monday morning’s livestock premium auction. Earlier in July, she did the same thing at the Franklin County Fair.
She said she’s grateful for the wide variety of responsibilities she’s been given by her boss for the summer, Extension Educator Rhonda Herrick; and by Kim Randall, the office manager in Franklin, and Shelly Gibbins, the office manager in Minden.
“Rhonda and Kim and Shelly have all been great with letting me try all these new experiences and see what I like and don’t like about it,” Ivy said.
Readers from several Tribland communities may remember Ivy as a young girl. She grew up around Sutton, Doniphan and Blue Hill where her parents, Darren and Cassandra (Rose) Ivy, published the Clay County News, Doniphan Herald and Blue Hill Leader, respectively.
“We lived in Sutton until I was in first grade, then on a place between Doniphan and Hastings until before sixth grade,” she said.
The family relocated to eastern Nebraska and now lives in Firth. She graduated from Norris High School in 2021. Her sister Brooklyn will be a junior at Norris this fall, while her sister Aubrey will be in fifth grade.
Her parents still are in the newspaper business as publishers of the Voice News of Southeast Nebraska based in Hickman; the News Voice of Wetern Nebraska based in Morrill; the Douglas County Post-Gazette based in Elkhorn; and the Gretna Guide & News in Gretna.
Ivy has a double major in fisheries and wildlife and integrated science, with a minor in education.
She said she enjoys teaching but prefers doing so in an informall learning environment, so she thinks extension work or perhaps being a park ranger might be career options.
“I like to teach about the environment,” she said. “So this summer I wanted to see if extension fits into that. I wanted to see if that fit what I was thinking I wanted to do.”
She applied for the paid nternship program through the office of the UNL Dean of Extension, identifying Franklin County as one of the places she might like to serve since she has relatives in the area.
She was hired and reported for work three days after finishing the spring semester at UNL. She’s living with relatives for the summer.
Her last day will be Aug. 12.
Herrick said Ivy has been doing a good job for the two counties this summer. She always tries to hire summer help, she said, but Ivy signed on through the Dean’s Office in Lincoln, which places interns all across the state.
“Really, the goal there is to provide an opportunity for young people to see how extension works and get a taste of whether this is something they would be interested in,” Herrick said. “It’s a great program.”
In rural counties, extension offices are small and everyone helps wherever needed, especially as fair time approaches, Herrick said. So many duties are less than glamorous.
Ivy said she especially enjoyed teaching and helping at Kidz Kollege, a series of 4-H workshops offered in Minden and Franklin June 13-17, and then helping the same 4-H'ers as they arrived on the fairgrounds a few weeks later to enter their exhibits.
While she’s still discerning a career path, Ivy said, she sees a place for herself working with youth — just not in a traditional classroom setting.
“It’s more teaching for the joy of it rather than teaching to a test score at the end,” she said.
For more information on the summer internship program visit https://extension.unl.edu/summer-internships/.
