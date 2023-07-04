After riding a scooter last year, 5-year-old Wyllow Thamer of Hastings was excited to bring her Elsa-themed bicycle to the Fourth of July bike parade around Fisher Rainbow Fountain Tuesday.
“It’s fun to show everyone your bike,” she said.
Updated: July 4, 2023 @ 9:13 pm
She was among a group of friends who wore headbands with red, white and blue stars and star-shaped sunglasses to match the patriotic theme of the parade.
Wyllow and her sister, Londyn, 3, met with their friends Collins Hollister, 7, and Londyn Hollister, 4, on Monday evening to decorate their bikes for the parade using bows and stars.
Brittany Hollister of Hastings said the girls are best friends who come every year to ride in the parade.
“I think it’s great for the community and gives kids a chance to come together for the Fourth of July,” she said.
The parade opened with the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Bicycles, scooters, strollers, wagons and more were decorated with festive colors to ride around Fisher Fountain as part of a time-honored tradition to celebrate the holiday. Most attendees wore red, white and blue apparel.
Spectators not riding or walking in the parade lined the driveway around the fountain to wave to the procession.
Laura Stutte, executive director of the YWCA of Adams County, said the group organizes the parade as a fundraising event that goes to support youth programs operated by the organization. She thanked the event sponsors for making it possible.
“It’s a wonderful community event,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun to see every year.”
Stutte said the afternoon activity is great for young children who may not be able to stay up late enough to see firework shows.
Before the parade began, various free children’s activities were available like face painting, bean bag toss and other carnival games.
Lunch, snow cones and raffle tickets for various prizes were up for purchase.
Kim Shelton of Hastings said she’s been bringing her children to the event for about 10 years.
“I love it,” she said. “It gives them something to do. It’s a fun way to participate inn the holiday and show their patriotism.”
