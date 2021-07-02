SUTTON — Dozens of young anglers gathered around Clark’s Pond for the traditional fishing contest Friday afternoon as part of Dugout Days, the community’s annual summer festival.
Four-year-old Sawyer Hultman of Omaha was the first to catch a fish during the event, sporting her brand-new fishing pole featuring Olaf from the Disney movie “Frozen.”
Her mother, Brittany, said Sawyer had been eager to test out her new rod.
“She’s been waiting for it,” Brittany said. “She likes to fish — for the first 10 minutes.”
Through the hour-long event, Sawyer caught six fish — a mixture her father, Phil, believed to be blue gill and/or sunfish.
“They’re just babies,” Sawyer said of her catches.
Phil said they’ve gone out fishing with Sawyer before, but this was the first time they participated in the tournament. Sawyer’s grandparents and great-grandparents were also on hand to cheer her on.
Phil and Brittany said they enjoy bringing their children back to Sutton for the annual event. Brittany graduated high school in Sutton and has family who still live in town. Her birthday also often coincides with the annual Dugout Days event.
“It’s something we look forward to every year,” Brittany said. “It’s nice to bring our family here and have them experience the same things we did growing up.”
As children caught fish, they would alert the event judges. After each was counted, it was released back into the pond.
Participants were divided into two categories, 8 and younger and 9-14. Prizes were awarded for the most fish caught and the longest fish in each category.
Among the youngest fishers, Blair Freese caught the most with a total of 10 fish and Levi Parrish reeled in the longest at 25.5 inches.
For the older children, Caymen Hartman snagged the most with nine fish and Ian Spearman caught the longest at 25.5 inches.
Ian, 12, hooked three fairly large catfish during the event.
“I’m pretty lucky when it comes to fishing,” he said.
Ian said he enjoys fishing, hunting and a variety of outdoor activities he picked up with his father, John Spearman of Sutton.
“It can be boring, but once you get the fish, there’s nothing more fun,” he said. “Sometimes people have a hard time getting into it. Once you catch a fish, nine times out of 10, you’ll keep fishing.”
John said holding the annual fishing contest is a great way to get kids out of the house and away from their cellphones for a time.
A.J. Bergen, manager of the Sutton branch of Cornerstone Bank, said the bank sponsors the fishing contest every year.
“It’s just a good outreach for these kids,” he said. “It gets families outside. There are lots of kids that aren’t able to get out hunting and fishing as much as they used to.”
The fishing contest was only one of the many activities being held in Sutton as part of Dugout Days, made even more special this year as the town also celebrates the 150th anniversary of its founding.
The four-day celebration includes a carnival, parade, Wildlife Encounters, golf tournament, concert, Fourth of July fireworks show and more. Activities are geared to provide fun for all ages, with many of particular appeal to families with young children.
As the fishing tournament ensued, smoke from the charcoal of an open fire pit emanated around the city park and the aroma of barbecued chicken wafted through the air.
Chris Moore, captain of the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department, said the department has hosted the meal as part of the Dugout Days for 60-70 years. Technically, it’s a fundraiser for the fire department, but Moore said the main goal is to pay for the supplies needed for the meals.
The meal features a half of a chicken, barbecued over an open fire pit designed for the task around 60 years ago. Racks fit into notches along the edges of the fire pit, allowing the chicken to be turned easily.
Moore said firefighters, police and other community members helped prepare 900 chicken halves through the afternoon to be ready for the evening meal, which also includes chips, beans and a bottle of water.
The meal is a way to give back to the community, show support for Dugout Days and teach the next generation about the importance of community values.
“The kids are always down here helping out,” Moore said. “This is a family deal for the fire department.”
The upcoming schedule includes:
Saturday
8 am: Breakfast at City Park
8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Pour Horse Coffee Trailer at City Park
9:30 a.m.: Sutton Chamber kids races (no bikes) at City Park
10 a.m.: Wildlife Encounters in front of Sutton Federated Church
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Bounce houses and water slides at City Park
10 a.m.: XL Yard Pong Tournament at City Park
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Car show at Butler Estates
10:30 a.m.: Hot dogs and nachos at City Park
11 a.m.: Kindermusik by Michelle Schmer at City Park
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Lunch by The Local Harvest food trailer at City Park
11 a.m.: Tacos El Mantecada food trailer at City Park
11:30 a.m.: Kids coin scramble at City Park
Noon: Wildlife Encounters in front of Sutton Federated Church
1 p.m.: Kindermusik by Michelle Schmer at City Park
1 p.m.: Cornhole Tournament at Sutton Fire Hall
2 p.m.: Wildlife Encounters in front of Sutton Federated Church
2-5 p.m.: Pavelka Polka Band at Sutton American Legion Club
2-5 p.m.: Home brew contest at Sutton American Legion Club
5 p.m.: Pork barbecue south of downtown Cornerstone Bank
5 p.m.: Rib and beer garden at Sutton American Legion Club
5 p.m. to midnight: Dugout Carnival on Saunders Avenue
6 p.m.: Dugout Parade, line-up begins 5:15 p.m. at Sutton High School parking lot
After parade: Community photo in front of Clay County News
8 p.m. to midnight: Street dance featuring West Wind at Sutton American Legion Club
Sunday
11 a.m.: Jamber-Q food truck at Fox Hollow Golf Course
11 a.m.: Chicken lunch buffet at Sutton American Legion Club
12:30 p.m.: Adult/child 9-hole golf tournament at Fox Hollow Golf Course
3:30 p.m.: Adult 9-hole golf tournament at Fox Hollow Golf Course
Dark: Fireworks display at Fox Hollow Golf Course
