SUPERIOR — Hoping to bring peace to a community rocked by a shooting at a local grain elevator that left three dead last year, family members left behind dedicated a memorial garden to loved ones lost on the first anniversary of the tragedy.
Hundreds from Superior and the surrounding area attended the dedication of “Garden of Peace” in the town’s Lincoln Park on Friday.
Friday marked the anniversary of a shooting at Agrex Inc., where former employee Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior entered the grain elevator and shot three people before Eric Krotzinger, manager at Agrex, retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire, killing Hoskinson. Sandy Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, and Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar died from injuries in the attack.
Kelli Koepke, Darin’s widow, collaborated with Sandy’s husband, Kendall, to memorialize their loved ones with a peaceful water feature and benches.
“We came and walked the park,” Koepke said. “This seemed like the perfect location, between the shelter and the playground.”
The garden was designed by Vlcek Gardens of Chapman. Koepke said the owner donated the labor to install the fountain.
A sign for the “Garden of Peace” notes it as a place to heal, pray, meditate and find comfort, directing visitors to Genesis 50:20.
Kendall Nelson said the park holds a special place in his heart. His wife’s family holds a reunion every year in Lincoln Park, and Sandy often brought lunch to the park where she would read a book over her lunch break. Sometimes, Nelson would be able to meet his wife for lunch in the park.
“I hope this memorial brings forth the peace and tranquility it was designed to bring,” he said.
Mayor Chris Peterson said the garden is a fantastic addition to the park.
“Part of the city plan is to improve the parks,” he said. “This fits in perfect for that plan.”
He wasn’t surprised to see so many residents come out to continue supporting the families affected by the tragedy.
“I think it goes to the core of what Superior is all about,” he said.
Koepke found it comforting to have the community rally behind her in the aftermath of her husband’s death.
“Superior has been fantastic,” she said. “That’s what small-town America is all about. It shows the heart and soul of Darin and Sandy, but also this community.”
That support started from the moment first responders were called to the scene and continued in the days following as the Nuckolls County Ministerial Association organized a candlelight prayer vigil in the Superior City Park.
Nelson said he didn’t want to go to the candlelight vigil at first. But after thinking about it a bit, he realized Sandy would have been the first to come out and lend support to others in need.
“I’m really glad I did,” he said. “Looking back, it was the beginning of a little bit of healing for me. I’m exceedingly thankful the community and area did that.”
And the family is hoping the “Garden of Peace” memorial will bring healing to the rest of the community, as well.
Krotzinger said he has been encouraged in visiting with the family members as they all process the tragedy.
“I can’t thank the community enough,” he said. “They’ve always got open ears and open with hugs. That’s just how this community is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.