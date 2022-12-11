KENESAW — Three Hastings women delivered poinsettias to residents at Premier Estates of Kenesaw on Friday as a way to spread Christmas cheer and to honor a family member who died after starting the tradition in Colorado.

Dusty Maul; her mother-in-law, Jo Maul; and cousin, Ellie Friend, delivered about 45 poinsettias to residents at Premier Estates.

0
0
0
0
0