KENESAW — Three Hastings women delivered poinsettias to residents at Premier Estates of Kenesaw on Friday as a way to spread Christmas cheer and to honor a family member who died after starting the tradition in Colorado.
Dusty Maul; her mother-in-law, Jo Maul; and cousin, Ellie Friend, delivered about 45 poinsettias to residents at Premier Estates.
A card was included along with each poinsettia with tips on how to care for the plant and the origins of the cause.
Dusty said she was delighted to see how thankful residents seemed when handed the traditional holiday plant.
“They really brightened up,” she said.
Friend said the poinsettias chosen were a nice size for residents to be able to easily provide care and not take up too much space. She was glad to be able to help in the deliveries.
“It’s awesome,” she said.
Cari Hughes, activities supervisor at Premier Estates, found it encouraging to see residents light up when receiving the gifts.
“They definitely made a lot of residents’ day,” she said. “There are not a lot of people who do things for residents like this. Our residents need to be loved, too.”
Ellen Eddy, social services director at Premier Estates, said the staff was touched when Dusty called to make arrangements for delivering the poinsettias
Dusty said family and friends are trying to carry on a tradition started by her sister-in-law, Carrie Maul, who died from a rare kidney cancer in 2013.
Carrie made her first poinsettia delivery in December 2009 at a local nursing home in Broomfield, Colorado.
“She did it out of the goodness of bringing joy to residents in nursing homes,” Dusty said.
After Carrie’s death, her husband, Todd, decided to continue the tradition in her memory.
As people began hearing of Carrie’s story and offering to help, Todd started a charity to carry on her mission and included a website, CarriesCause.org.
The charity has been growing each year since Carrie’s death. Last year, volunteers delivered more than 2,100 poinsettias to 15 homes in eight states.
One of those expansions has been to Harvard House Assisted Living in Harvard.
Carrie’s sister-in-law, Tammy Wilhelms, and cousins, Misty Fox and Micki Fowler, brought flowers to residents in the facility this year.
Wilhelms has been providing poinsettias to assisted living residents in Harvard for four years.
Tiffany Hermes, another sister-in-law of Carrie, is the head of the Nebraska chapter of Cause for Carrie.
She’s lead volunteers in delivering holiday plants to assisted living facilities in Lincoln and Wilber.
Jo and Micki Fowler took poinsettias to the Kensington in Hastings last weekend, and Dusty reached out to Premier Estates to spread the love to Kenesaw.
It was the first time each of those places was included.
“We’re trying to expand,” Dusty said. “We were looking for some smaller areas where maybe they didn’t have as many visitors.”
Jo said she is excited to see so many people willing to help carry on the tradition started by her daughter-in-law.
“The goal is to get this cause going in every state,” Jo said. “I’m glad Todd continued it.”
