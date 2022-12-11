KENESAW — Honoring a family member who died after starting the tradition in Colorado, three Hastings women brought poinsettias to residents at Premiere Estates of Kenesaw Friday as a way to spread Christmas cheer.
Dusty Maul, her mother-in-law Jo Maul and cousin Ellie Friend delivered about 45 poinsettias to residents at the assisted living facility. Along with each poinsettia was included a card with tips on how to care for the plant and the origins of the cause.
Dusty said she was delighted to see how thankful people seemed when handed the traditional holiday plant.
“They really brightened up,” she said.
Friend said the poinsettias chosen were a nice size for residents to be able to easily provide care and not take up too much space. She was glad to be able to help in the deliveries.
“It’s awesome,” she said.
Cari Hughes, activities supervisor at Premiere Estates, found it encouraging to see residents light up when receiving the gifts.
“They definitely made a lot of residents’ day,” she said. “There are not a lot of people who do things for residents like this. Our residents need to be loved too.”
Ellen Eddy, social services director at Premiere Estates, said the staff was touched when Dusty called to make arrangements for the gifted plants.
Dusty said family and friends are trying to carry on a tradition started by her sister-in-law, Carrie Maul, who died from a rare kidney cancer in 2013.
Carrie made her first poinsettia delivery in December 2009 at a local nursing home in Broomfield, Colo.
“She did it out of the goodness of bringing joy to residents in nursing homes,” Dusty said.
After Carrie’s death, her husband Todd decided to continue the tradition in her memory. As people have heard Carrie’s story and offered to help, Todd started a charity to carry on her mission and included a website, CarriesCause.org.
The charity has been growing each year since Carrie’s death and this year. Last year, volunteers delivered over 2,100 poinsettias to 15 homes in eight states.
One of those expansions has been to Harvard House Assisted Living in Harvard.
Carrie’s sister-in-law, Tammy Wilhelms, and cousins Misty Fox and Micki Fowler brought flowers to residents in the facility this year. Wilhelms has been providing poinsettias to assisted living residents in Harvard for four years.
Tiffany Hermes, another sister-in-law of Carrie, is the head of the Nebraska chapter of Cause for Carrie. She’s lead volunteers in delivering holiday plants to assisted living facilities in Lincoln and Wilber.
Jo and Micki Fowler took poinsettias to the Kensington last weekend and Dusty reached out to Premiere Estates to spread the love to Kenesaw. It was the first time for each facility to be included.
“We’re trying to expand,” Dusty said. “We were looking for some smaller areas where maybe they didn’t have as many visitors.”
Jo said she is excited to see so many people willing to help carry on the tradition started by her daughter-in-law.
“The goal is to get this cause going in every state,” Jo said. “I’m glad Todd continued it.”
