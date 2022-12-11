KENESAW — Honoring a family member who died after starting the tradition in Colorado, three Hastings women brought poinsettias to residents at Premiere Estates of Kenesaw Friday as a way to spread Christmas cheer.

Dusty Maul, her mother-in-law Jo Maul and cousin Ellie Friend delivered about 45 poinsettias to residents at the assisted living facility. Along with each poinsettia was included a card with tips on how to care for the plant and the origins of the cause.

