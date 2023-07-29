As it celebrates 65 years in Hastings, the Family Medical Center continues to stand out as the community’s primary independent group providing medical care for patients of all ages.
Though names, faces and medicine have changed much since the practice was established as Physicians Building Family Practice in 1963 by Drs. George Hoffmeister, Gerald Holcomb, and Robert Mastin, the clinic’s mission of addressing the healthcare needs of patients in Hastings and surrounding communities remains unchanged.
Operating with a staff of 42 individuals today, the team of providers includes five board certified physicians: Curtis Reimer, M.D., Timothy Zimmerman, M.D., David Schram, M.D., Logan Pritchard, D.O., and Mackenzie Hemje, M.D.
Supporting them are physician assistants (PA-Cs) Mackenzie Allen and Allison Easton.
As an independent clinic, patients are treated by local residents invested in the community. As such, they share a heightened commitment to providing the best care from maternity to geriatrics to neighbors, who have looked to them for generations to provide for all their medical care needs.
As one who has been associated with the clinic since the womb, Dr. Reimer understands well just how important a trusted doctor-patient relationship can be to families looking to keep their loved ones healthy and safe in the ever-changing world of modern medicine.
Several expansion and remodeling projects completed in the late 1990s, coupled with an addition in 2016, have aided providers in delivering the latest state-of-the-art healthcare treatments.
Upgrades included additional exam rooms, improved patient waiting area, and an expansion of the laboratory. Imaging services, including X-ray, mammography, ultrasound and bone density testing are available on the lower level.
A native of Hastings, Reimer was delivered by Dr. Mastin in 1966. He later joined the clinic team in 1996 and worked alongside the then-senior partner, delivering babies and establishing relationships that have stood the test of time since.
“It’s been a unique and very satisfying opportunity,” Reimer said. “The best part has been building that relationship and trust, watching families develop and kids grow.
“Doing sports medicine as team physician at my alma mater, Hastings High School, and Hastings College, there’s a pride factor that we have helped these people with their health to continue on. We know what this practice means to our community and patients and want to continue to offer the excellent care our partners before us gave them as well.”
His connections with the community have earned him the trust of families dating back several generations, including childhood friends, neighbors and former classmates at Hastings High.
He regards delivering babies as being among his most important work of all, providing a rose and hand-written note of thanks to families entrusting him with the well-being of their cherished newborn.
His day-to-day interactions with the community have served to strengthen the ties of trust and appreciation forged through being a local provider.
“As physicians and partners, we have a lot more invested into this practice than it just being a job,” he said. “Obviously, we’ve changed providers and the building several times, but our main mission is the same: To provide high-quality personal medical care to our patients. That’s something we’ve been able to do for 65 years, a testament to the doctors who started this practice.”
A native of Springfield, Dr. Schram has been part of the practice for nearly two decades. The husband and father of three said he was thrilled to find a practice of established independent physicians to team with.
“We put patients first,” he said. “This group has had the best interest of the community at heart for 65 years, and we want to carry on that tradition.
“Every decision we make is based on how this is going to help the patient. Being privately or independently owned allows us to have that kind of control.”
With plans to add two physicians in the next few years, Schram said he expects the much-anticipated additions to help providers deliver even more care options going forward.
“We are trying to keep up with the changing healthcare environment and the needs of the community,” he said. “As a full-spectrum family medical office, we want to provide access to specialty care that isn’t as prevalent here as it would be in Lincoln or Omaha.”
Staff involvement in community affairs is but another reason so many patients have come to trust providers at the practice with their very lives.
“I love the patients I see every day,” he said. “Sometimes we just sit and talk. From treating newborns to grandpas and grandmas, we build close relationships over time.”
For Allen, being a PA fulfills her desire to provide patients with hope and treatment options that facilitate healing. It was treatment she received from a PA after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a senior in high school that inspired her to pursue a career that would enable her to assist others facing difficult health challenges.
In her role, Allen provides an extra set of eyes and ears to assist doctors juggling ever-increasing workloads.
Included among her myriad of duties are: providing sports physicals, wellness exams, chronic management and acute illness treatment, and well child checks.
Being the two women providers in the practice, she and Eaton are often called upon to address those healthcare issues specific to women.
“I really like the patient population,” Allen said. “We have all ages. Everybody is very enjoyable to see.”
A newcomer to the group in December 2022, she said she has enjoyed befriending the friendly staff while tackling the ever-changing challenges that occupy her day-to-day duties.
“I really like the flexibility of being a PA,” she said. “I’ve kind of found my niche in family practice. From the doctors and nurses to staff, I haven’t come across a single person here who’s not kind and relatable.”
Eaton said she’s proud to be part of such a dedicated team of healthcare providers
“It’s a really good group of doctors and people to work with, learn from and take care of patients,” she said.
