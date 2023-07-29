FMC team photo

The team at Family Medical Center in Hastings takes a group photo.

 Courtesy photo

As it celebrates 65 years in Hastings, the Family Medical Center continues to stand out as the community’s primary independent group providing medical care for patients of all ages.

Though names, faces and medicine have changed much since the practice was established as Physicians Building Family Practice in 1963 by Drs. George Hoffmeister, Gerald Holcomb, and Robert Mastin, the clinic’s mission of addressing the healthcare needs of patients in Hastings and surrounding communities remains unchanged.

Checking ears

Physician Assistant Mackenize Allen checks the ear of a young patient at Family Medical Center in Hastings.
Dr. Curtis Reimer

Dr. Curtis Reimer cares for a young patient at the Family Medical Center in Hastings.
Dr. David Schram

Dr. Davis Schram visits with a patient at the Family Medical Center in Hastings.
