Family members describe Santinorey Adalberto Gonzalez as funny, charming and protective.
The 28-year-old Harvard man died July 23 after a shooting incident in the 400 block of South Pine Avenue.
His oldest sister, Elley Cabrera of Florida, helped organize a candlelight vigil for Gonzalez on Wednesday at Brickyard Park.
“We’ll remember him for the sweet, kind, loving and protective person he was,” Cabrera said. “He was a person who didn’t like abuse or violence toward women.”
Gonzalez was the youngest of five siblings, three of whom live in his home state of Florida. Another sister died in 1992 at the age of 7, days before Gonzalez was born.
Along with three siblings and his mother, Gonzalez left behind three children: daughter Amelia and twin sons Sebastian and Santino.
His 63-year-old mother, Annette Betancourt Gonzalez, said she moved from Florida to her son’s home in Harvard about a year and a half ago.
She said protecting others has been a family trait for years.
She worked on narcotics cases for 28 years in Miami. After that, she spent eight years working at a women’s federal prison and another six at an immigration detention center.
Gonzalez’s brother currently works in law enforcement in Miami.
“I’m very proud of him,” Annette said. “He lost his life while helping a female friend.”
Family members believe that Gonzalez was aiding a woman in an abusive relationship when he was shot at 411 S. Pine Ave. on July 23.
The Hastings Police Department is investigating the shooting with help from the Nebraska State Patrol, but details on the shooting haven’t been released by officials.
Court records indicate that police responded to a domestic violence call at the residence. Upon arrival, they found Gonzalez deceased inside the home.
Police detained a man on the scene who since has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault for an incident earlier in the afternoon of July 23.
No arrests or charges directly related to Gonzalez’s death had been filed as of Friday.
HPD Capt. Mike Doremus said officers continue to investigate the incident and hope to be able to provide additional information soon.
“We are still conducting more interviews,” he said. “We will continue to diligently do our investigation and trying to do determine the facts of the case.”
But no matter the outcome of the investigation, his family and friends will remember Gonzalez for his positive attributes, amazed by the number of people who came out to attend his vigil.
“I honestly did not know my brother impacted so many people,” Cabrera said. “He was a hero for the actions he took.”
