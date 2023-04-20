Its existence may be up for debate, but there’s no denying that Bigfoot will once again be a big draw in Hastings this weekend, as visitors from more than a dozen states gather to discuss and dissect evidence pertaining to the larger-than-life creature at the sixth Nebraska Bigfoot Conference Friday and Saturday at the City Auditorium, 400 N. Hastings Ave.

Hosted by Hastings resident Harriett “The Bigfoot Lady” McFeely, the two-day conference, which begins at 9 a.m. both days, is expected to draw hundreds of visitors to Hastings for a weekend of speakers that includes popular celebrity Bigfoot expert Lyle Blackburn; a screening of the movie, “Something In the Woods”; and a lineup of Bigfoot presenters.

