Its existence may be up for debate, but there’s no denying that Bigfoot will once again be a big draw in Hastings this weekend, as visitors from more than a dozen states gather to discuss and dissect evidence pertaining to the larger-than-life creature at the sixth Nebraska Bigfoot Conference Friday and Saturday at the City Auditorium, 400 N. Hastings Ave.
Hosted by Hastings resident Harriett “The Bigfoot Lady” McFeely, the two-day conference, which begins at 9 a.m. both days, is expected to draw hundreds of visitors to Hastings for a weekend of speakers that includes popular celebrity Bigfoot expert Lyle Blackburn; a screening of the movie, “Something In the Woods”; and a lineup of Bigfoot presenters.
Offerings available through vendors include every sort of Bigfoot memorabilia imaginable, including books, images, souvenir T-shirts, DVDs, and purported Bigfoot print castings set in plaster.
McFeely operates the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center on the grounds of her home at 1205 E. 42nd St., just a short drive from the auditorium.
New to the museum this year is a freshly opened third wing featuring a wide array of exhibits donated to the museum by Joe Taylor, whose museum in Crosbyton, Texas, is the largest fossil museum in the United States. Taylor was slated to speak at this year’s conference but died unexpectedly in March.
“He donated so many things to my museum,” McFeely said. “He was my mentor and my friend.”
Exhibits featured in the new wing include a wide variety of cryptids, creatures not officially recognized by science as officially existing. Examples on display in the exhibits include life-size replicas of an alien, Dog Man, Lizard Man, and Wendigo, a creature known to Indigenous tribes in Canada as possessing a human-like body and deer head.
For McFeely, the conference has become a family reunion of sorts, with presenters and visitors returning each year with the same certainty as swallows to Mission San Juan Capistrano to partake in discussions and share the latest news pertaining to sightings of the elusive hominoid.
A Bigfoot believer since childhood, McFeely relishes the chance to swap stories with others who share her enthusiasm and interest in the hairy beast.
As one who has endured the slings and arrows of disbelievers for decades, McFeely is thrilled to finally be in a position to swap stories with others willing to believe her.
Not all who attend the conference are believers, but being open-minded enough to listen to the evidence collected by those dedicated to uncovering the mystery of Bigfoot is enough to make a visit to the event a memorable experience for most all attendees, she said.
“It’s so exciting that so many people have become really good friends,” she said. “Every year we consider this a giant family reunion. People arriving here this week are camping out on my couch, in bedrooms, and even in the museum. Some bring campers.
“We get together at night and talk. You talk about campfire stories! These are like nothing you’ve ever heard in your life. We all learn from each other, and to me that’s important.”
With the acquisition of 501© 3 nonprofit status attained earlier this year, the museum and conference figure to benefit largely from grants and benefits going forward that will allow McFeely to fund additional speakers and exhibit materials. Already most of next year’s conference speakers have been secured in advance.
For an event that many predicted would be a colossal failure among Midwesterners, the conference continues to draw hundreds upon hundreds of visitors to Hastings each year.
“I never imagined such success in my wildest dreams,” McFeely said. “I can chuckle over this now. People predicted it would fail, and I believed them. Even Lyle Blackburn, our first big-name speaker at our first conference, told me, ‘I must have lost my mind to come.’
“We have a blast because of the people I am surrounded by. They are all ideas people. They’re absolutely fantastic and fun. If it ever came to the point where it wasn’t fun, I was going to quit. But boy, is it fun!”
Tickets for the event will be available at the door for one or both days. Museum tickets, which include access to the handicapped-accessible garden on the grounds dedicated to those who have served or are serving in the U.S. military, are sold separately. Complete event schedule information is available online at http://www.nebraskabigfootmuseum.com.
