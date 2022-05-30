RURAL TRUMBULL — Descendants of the family that created the Warren Peony Gardens near Trumbull visited and walked among its rows of iconic peonies Monday during a Memorial Day reunion.
Now known as Sjuts Peony Gardens, the land has a storied history dating back to 1893 when Herbert F. Warren started the farm.
Larry Olson of Omaha, a great-great-grandson of Warren, has collected history on his ancestor’s peony gardens.
“It’s always amazed me how Herbert Warren had the vision to create a garden of such beauty in the middle of Nebraska,” Olson said. “The amount of hard, manual labor it took to plant and tend the flowers was extraordinary. The result of that labor is a part of our Warren family heritage — a shared common heritage through the Warren Peonies.”
Herbert Warren was born Jan. 23, 1868, in Illinois, the seventh of nine children of George and Julia Warren. His parents homesteaded land six miles northwest of Harvard in 1872.
As a child, Herbert worked on the farm and in the nursery his father had developed. He attended school at District 37 a few months per year and briefly attended Harvard High School when not working on the farm.
A Missouri nurseryman had given George three plants that provided the beginnings of Herbert’s love for peonies. At age 12, the boy began developing new varieties of peonies.
Herbert married Cora Kaylor on March 27, 1892, in Harvard. They made their first home on a farm about halfway between Trumbull and Harvard, and he raised wheat and corn until a severe drought hit the area and they lost the farm.
In early 1893, the Warrens purchased 160 acres in Adams County, one and one-half miles south of Trumbull, on which the peony gardens now are located. The family lived first in a corn crib, then later in a dugout, to which they eventually added two rooms above ground.
Hills and the Big Blue River made farming the land difficult, so two years later they sold 120 acres back to the original owner. On the remaining 40 acres, Herbert grew and sold apples, potatoes and poultry, and sold sand and gravel from the river to make a living.
Herbert continued his interest in peonies and established the Peony Gardens, which at its peak covered 18 acres. He and the family tended the plants and built hillside terraces for the flowers.
By 1912, he had developed dozens of varieties of peonies. Five years later, that number rose to 112 varieties. He also sold phlox, iris, tulips, hyacinths, crocus, columbine and violets.
At their peak throughout the 1920s and 1930s, the Peony Gardens earned national attention, with thousands of visitors every year.
When Cora died in 1945, Herbert’s health was failing and the land was sold to John Hilger that same year. Herbert died three years later and was buried in the Harvard Cemetery.
Hilger focused more on farming than the flowers, and the terraced rows of blossoms eventually became overgrown with weeds and brush. Concrete markers that had identified specific varieties were broken and lost.
In 1965, Howard and Carol Hohlen purchased the farm and worked for many years to restore some of the former luster to the Warren Peony Gardens. The Hohlens purchased new strains to add to the Warren peonies to start the blossoming season earlier and keep it going longer. Howard spent the ensuing decades meticulously working to restore and multiply the plants.
Following Carol’s death and with Howard’s deteriorating health, much of the labor-intensive maintenance of the peonies had to be hired out, and sometimes the plants didn’t receive the attention they needed to thrive.
In 2010, Howard decided to sell the farm, and Scott and Nikki Sjuts purchased the place to make a home for them and their two sons, Harrison and Preston.
The Sjutses decided to keep the peony gardens going and open the gardens again every Memorial Day weekend for traditionalists looking to decorate grave markers with peonies.
Olson said the Sjutses have done a great job maintaining the heritage of the gardens.
“We as a family are really grateful to the Sjuts family for their care,” Olson said. “They really are perpetuating the facility itself and the history of what is on that plot of land. It really makes our family very happy.”
Olson grew up on a farm just south of the peony gardens and recalls going by nearly every day while going to school in Trumbull. Every Memorial Day, his parents would take them to the gardens to buy peonies to decorate family gravestones for the holiday.
Even though the family has spread throughout the United States, they routinely hold family reunions.
The family gathered Monday for a Memorial Day picnic at Coles Park in Aurora. Then, some of the relatives drove down to visit the peony gardens near Trumbull.
“It keeps our current generations connected, as well as them connecting us back to the peony gardens,” Olson said. “That’s a really special thing that our cousins really enjoy.”
Sharon Nesbit, Herbert’s great-granddaughter, is a retired newspaper columnist in Oregon and got to know Olson while the two compared notes on family history.
She didn’t have memories of the peony gardens, but wanted to make the trek to meet Olson and the rest of the family.
She visited once with her family when she was 5. Her next trip to the area was about 15 years ago while she was traveling cross-country. She stopped in at the family cemetery along the way, but was only passing through.
“I thought I needed to come at least once,” she said. “My grandparents would be so pleased I did this.”
She remembers the family sharing stories around the dinner table. Her grandparents both had left Nebraska for Oregon during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years.
She was intrigued that her great-grandfather was so interested in raising peonies.
“All of my life, I grew up hearing those stories,” Nesbit said. “I was always a sucker for stories, so I remembered most of them.”
Verda Friesen is a great-granddaughter of Herbert who lives in Aurora and has been to the gardens three or four times. She remembers using peonies from the gardens at her wedding, having a florist force them to bloom in time for the May 25 date.
She said her connection to the Peony Gardens is getting stronger as she gets older and appreciates the hard work the family put into starting the gardens, developing new flowers and keeping them alive in the harsh Nebraska weather.
“The new owners have done such a great job of cleaning up the farm and turning it into the beautiful gardens that it once was,” Friesen said. “It’s fun to be able to pick these beautiful flowers and make them up into beautiful arrangements to take home and enjoy.”
Cheryl Christner, a great-granddaughter of the Warrens, lives in McCook and has visited the gardens several times, mainly on Memorial Day weekends.
“I remember being fascinated to discover that my grandpa’s name (Harley Warren) was on one of the stone markers indicating the particular strain of peonies that grew in that area of the gardens,” she said. “I also remember just breathing in the lovely fragrance of the blossoms.”
Christner and her family made the trip last year. She loves that the family is interested in maintaining a connection to their ancestors, even those they hadn’t met in person.
“I think I find it inspiring that something so beautiful is a part of our heritage,” she said. “Many of us have one or more peony bushes that came from the gardens.”
Christner said her peonies are planted in the corner of her yard and she always looks forward to seeing them bloom each year.
Sue Thomas, a great-granddaughter of the Warrens who now lives in Omaha, has a deep red variety of peony that her aunt transplanted to her yard from the gardens years ago. She said licensing laws prevent the sale of the varieties now but she is glad to have those plants and heritage at her home.
And the peonies spread to more than just family members.
Thomas remembers her first days at Hastings College when the dean made sure she knew that the large bed of peonies east of Taylor Hall all came from the Warren Peony Gardens.
Thomas has visited the gardens more times than she can count and is grateful to the Sjutses for maintaining the history.
“We are tickled peony pink about the Sjuts family’s historical interest, continued nurturing of the plants, amazing additions to the farm and generous time and attention they give the Warrens when we visit,” Thomas said. “Since the Sjuts’ purchase and care of the Peony Gardens, we have visited more often. I was filled with joy the year I was able to take two of my grandkids and Aunt Marj to the Peony Garden to re-enact my memories of Mom watching my kids (her grandkids) running around the peonies.”
