Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 57F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 12F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.