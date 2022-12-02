A signature agricultural economics program in Bruning, a hands-on farm budgeting workshop in Geneva, and a daylong beef seminar at Clay Center will form the 2022-23 Farmers & Ranchers College series in Tribland.

On Dec. 8, David Kohl will provide his traditional program to open the series. This year's presentation is titled “Agriculture Today: New Era of Prosperity or Temporary Opportunity,” and will begin 1 p.m. at the Bruning Opera House. Registration starts at 12:45 p.m. The program applies to big-picture variables in producers’ business, family and personal lives.

