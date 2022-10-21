PROSSER — The farming community in northwestern Adams County came together Friday to support the family of a man who died of cancer in April.
About 65 people took part in a harvest bee, harvesting nearly 600 acres between four fields that Sam Ruhter had farmed. Sam died April 28 from pancreatic cancer.
“It’s just a real testament to him,” said his brother, Randy, of Hastings. “He had a lot of friends. He always said, ‘You know, I like making friends because you never know when you’re going to need one.’ Today exemplifies that.”
There were four fields harvested: west of Prosser, east of Prosser, north of Prosser, and by the Alda interchange.
Thirteen combines, 18 auger wagons and more than 40 semitrailer trucks contributed to the effort.
“You put that all together, and there’s millions and millions of dollars out here working in Sam’s fields from friends and neighbors Sam had that still have crop in their own fields, but they left that and came here to help (Sam’s wife) Janine and her family get this last crop,” Randy said.
Cooperative Producers Inc. and Adams County Bank contributed fuel. Bernard and Shawna Goff prepared a lunch in the Prosser fire hall for the harvest bee participants.
Jerome Katzberg of rural Prosser helped coordinate the harvest bee.
“It went absolutely amazing,” he said.
A couple fields were harvested by noon, and everything was complete by 2 p.m.
Sam Ruhter’s family has been especially affected by cancer, with his wife and one of his daughters also having battled the disease.
“It struck a chord with the whole community,” Katzberg said.
He said Sam was very community-oriented.
“I don’t think the man had the word 'no' in his vocabulary,” he said.
Among the fields harvested was one west of Prosser that has been in the Ruhter family for more than 100 years.
Randy said the community of Prosser meant a lot to Sam.
“He was a real Prosserite,” he said. “When Barb and I left here about 18 years ago, Sam dressed me down pretty good. He said ‘You’re from Prosser. You should’ve stayed here.’ His intent, he told me, was to die in the house he was raised in, and that’s exactly what happened.”
Sam came home from the hospital to die in his own home.
He served on the local fire department and village board.
“He just did everything he could to make Prosser something good,” Randy said.
Sam and his family meant a lot to the Prosser community.
“Everybody I talked to, I told them what I was going to do, I had no one tell me no,” Katzberg said. “Everybody asked ‘What could we do?’ It’s amazing how everybody came together.”
Sam was the youngest of four brothers.
“He was the youngest of the flock,” Randy said. “He wasn’t supposed to die first.”
Randy said it’s been a tough year.
“There’s a lot of these guys out here today that I talked to this morning and they all get a little quiver in their voice when they talk about Sam because I think they all miss him,” he said.
A Massey-Harris and a Massey-Ferguson tractor Sam restored were on display outside the fire hall.
Harvest bee participant Steve Bittfield said Sam had gotten him into tractor drives.
“That was one of our things to do in the summertime, between that and canoeing,” he said. “We had a lot of good memories of canoeing and tractor drives.”
Bittfield has been doing tractor drives for five years, but said it had been a longtime hobby for Sam.
“It was getting to the point we could do it more, but you never know when your day’s up,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.