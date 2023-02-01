A free virtual workshop scheduled for Feb. 6 is designed to provide training, education, support and resources for family caregivers who need to protect their own health and well-being.

The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition and Hastings Respite Care are promoting the workshop featuring Dr. Christopher Murray, a Hastings chiropractic physician, who will present on “Becoming the Best Caregiver You Can Be: A Holistic Approach.”

