A free virtual workshop scheduled for Feb. 6 is designed to provide training, education, support and resources for family caregivers who need to protect their own health and well-being.
The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition and Hastings Respite Care are promoting the workshop featuring Dr. Christopher Murray, a Hastings chiropractic physician, who will present on “Becoming the Best Caregiver You Can Be: A Holistic Approach.”
The program runs noon to 1 p.m. and will reach family caregivers across Nebraska, whose physical and mental health may be adversely affected by the chronic stress associated with a caregiver’s role.
Murray will introduce family caregivers to natural ways to promote prevention, healing and self-regulation. The program will be presented on Zoom. To register, visit https://go.unl.edu/caregivers.
Registration is free but required.
The Feb. 6 workshop will be the first of four planned for 2023. Details on future programs will be disseminated on the webpage corresponding to the link above.
For more information call Hastings Respite Care Inc., 402-463-8124.
