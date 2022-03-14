As Hastings city officials look at Hastings Utilities’ 2020-2021 fiscal year, the February 2021 weather event continues to loom large.
Utility manager Kevin Johnson gave an annual report during the Hastings Utility Board meeting on Thursday for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2021.
Following temperatures that dipped as low as -30 degrees in mid-February 2021, the utility department used $3.75 million from the gas department’s rate stabilization fund.
Gas expenses were $14 million for the year, quite a bit more than the budgeted amount of $8.8 million.
Gas use was down, but expenses were up because prices “skyrocketed” during the February weather event.
Hastings Utilities has prepayments and storage, but still had to buy gas off the spot market during that time.
“Which made the operating expenses significantly higher,” Johnson said.
Answering a question about gas contracts from utility board president Bill Hitesman, Derek Zeisler, HU director of administration, said the utility department buys a portion of its gas in advance and leaves a portion of gas purchases available for “when we get there.” Hastings Utilities has contracts for annual purchases and monthly purchases.
“Obviously what’s happening right now raises some concerns about where natural gas pricing is headed, so we’re looking at ways to hedge a little more than maybe we have historically, but trying to keep it consistent as well,” Zeisler said, referring to high gas prices.
While natural gas was quite costly to Hastings Utilities during the last fiscal year, electric sales were quite beneficial.
Whelan Energy Centers 1 and 2 were running at or near capacity from Feb. 7 to Feb. 19, 2021. It was the first time WEC 2 had run like this during its 10-year history and the first time for WEC 1 in more than 20 years.
Wholesale electric sales were $19.6 million, which was a 377% increase over the budgeted amount of $5.2 million.
“We benefited because of the excess capacity we have and we also pay for that every other year,” Johnson said. “So, while it was very nice and very appropriate that we still have that, the argument is going to be whether it is economically feasible to continue at that level at the expenses we are seeing and have realized over the last few years, just waiting on something like that, and the answer is no.”
The water budget is stable. Operating revenue was $7.1 million, matching the budget, and expenses were $4.9 million, which was 98% of the $5 million budget.
“We’re making money, which is good,” Johnson said. “The rates are sufficient.”
Utility officials are slated to have water and sewer cost-of-service analytics available for the utility board’s April meeting.
“We’re continuing to talk about infrastructure replacement for both water and sewer,” Johnson said.
At $8.6 million, the utility department’s general and administration expenses were 92% of its $9.3 million budget. That amount includes 140% of its $500,000 budget for maintenance of buildings and grounds.
“If it’s needed we spend it, knowing our overall budget for this, as well as most other budgets, as we’ll talk about on the capital side, can withstand being over on one category because we’re going to be under on other categories,” Johnson said.
The utility department ended the fiscal year with a head count of 191, down from the budgeted amount of 204.
“We still have the process of reviewing every opening when it comes open,” Johnson said. “We don’t just automatically fill those.”
Councilman Butch Eley, who serves as a liaison to the utility board, said he had fielded questions about whether the utility department still charges a fee for online bill pay.
Johnson said none of the payment methods carry a change.
“We have multiple ways folks can pay and there’s no fee for any of these, whether they drop it off, whether they mail it, whether they have it come directly out of the bank, whether they pay with credit card, whether they have an institution helping them pay, there’s no fees whatsoever,” he said.
He also said there are five notifications before utility service is shut off: the bill; second bill with the past bill amount included; letter, which will be softened; door hanger day before services are disconnected; knock on the door prior to disconnection.
