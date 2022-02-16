A man-eating plant puts the bite on visitors of a New York florist shop as Hastings Community Theatre revisits the 1950s sci-fi spoof “Little Shop of Horrors” after 21 years for a six-performance run Friday, Saturday and Sunday and Feb. 25, 26 and 27.
Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays at HCT, located at 515 S. Fourth Ave. on the Good Samaritan Village campus. Tickets are available online at www.hctheatre.org and at the door until sold out.
Best described as charming, tuneful and hilarious, the production features the exploits of Seymour Krelborn (played by Devin Burch), a timid floral assistant, who endures a constant barrage of insults from his boss, Mr. Mushnik (Colin Sandall) while working to impress his oddly attractive co-worker, Audrey (Morwenna Limper).
A mysterious plant, which Seymour affectionately dubs “Audrey II,” brings him unexpected recognition and riches, only to complicate his life with its thirst for human blood.
Ultimately, it is left to Seymour to indulge or deny the plant’s insatiable demands, a decision that will impact his fate forever.
Berice Rosenberg directs the production, with musical direction from Erik Nielsen. It was Rosenberg who directed the theater’s 2001 production of the musical. She is one of four cast or crew hailing from that original production, along with Limper, Hammel and Erik Nielsen.
Set designer Chuck Rosenberg remembers well the first production and believes HCT’s latest adaptation is far superior to its predecessor.
“We’ve really raised the bar,” he said. “Our set is way better, the plants we’ve rented are amazing, and the talent we’ve had come out for this show is really excellent.”
A rotating stage built by Rosenberg showcases the interior and exterior of the skid-row floral shop, punctuated by multiple special effects including fog machine and handmade props that promise to make this production stand far above the theater’s inaugural presentation, Rosenberg said. Rentals of four Audrey II plants — which range in size from small to extra large (roughly 4 by 6 feet) — are brought to life through the talents of puppeteer Taylor Bartos and off-stage voice actor Grant Pyper.
Also featured are Chris Harroun as a dentist and Carly Cremers, Riky Nielsen and Hannah Gammill as doo-wop girls.
Intended for mature audiences, the production is sure to entice adults young and old who appreciate the intricacies of live theater and good music, Rosenberg said.
“It will appeal to most adult audiences because the music and storyline are good,” he said. “There is a lot that happens, a lot of special-effect pieces we made for the show, that I think if you enjoy theater, you’ll probably enjoy.
“It’s a musical, but it has a lot more elements in it than most musicals we’ve done in the past. People spending money deserve a high-quality show.”
Rosenberg said COVID-19 protocols will be in place to ensure audience members have a safe viewing experience. The recirculating air filters in the theater’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system, coupled with the wearing of masks, will provide the safest environment possible for the performance, he said.
“It’s an entertaining show,” he said. “Audiences will be extremely impressed with what we’ve done. It’s pretty impressive.
“We’re not quite Broadway, but I would say that our sets are as good as any in the state of Nebraska. This is one of the better shows we’ve done, for sure.”
