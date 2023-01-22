Nearly 100 members of the Nebraska FFA Alumni and Supporters spent the weekend in Hastings visiting agricultural businesses and tourist sites alike as part of the group’s 2023 state convention.
Tours on Friday and Saturday included T&L Irrigation Co., Corteva Agriscience in Doniphan, CPI Liquid Fertilizer Production and Hastings Museum. Jeff Hornung of Hastings served as convention chair.
“The weather played a huge factor in what we could and couldn’t do,” he said. “We are an agricultural-based group, and so the tours at T-L Irrigation, the plant at Corteva AgriScience, CPI liquid fertilizer — that really resonated with our group. The Hastings Museum really has a lot to offer in terms of the wide variety of stuff they have going on, too. In the grand scheme of things, we just tried to line up things that were mostly indoors due to the weather.”
Hornung said the Alumni and Supporters play an important role within the FFA community.
Incoming Alumni and Supporters council president Jill Goedeken of Lakeview enjoyed her time in Hastings.
“It’s been so eye-opening and so entertaining and interesting,” she said. “Every tour we had, whether it was T-L or it was Corteva, was very fascinating. My mind was blown today at CPI. My husband and I farm, so I know a little bit about agriculture and I know about all that stuff. What I saw (Saturday) was great. Hastings Museum, too — I was very fascinated and really impressed with the displays they have there.”
Hornung said group does a lot of “behind-the-scenes, filling- the-gap” work on the state level.
He mentioned, as an example, the proficiency awards at the state FFA convention.
The Alumni and Supporters sponsor any award that don’t get sponsors. That number, he said, could be nine or 10 awards.
The group does other work, as well.
“We’re pretty proud of our student-teacher scholarships,” he said.
His wife and sister both are FFA advisers.
College students studying agricultural education have student-teaching opportunities across the state. The moving expenses and housing costs can be onerous for the student.
“If we can support the teachers and directly influence the students, it’s going to benefit the state in the long run,” he said. “We are a group that is trying to look 20-25 years in the future and say ‘How can we equip and support the people who are going to feed the world and this country for the next 20-25 years?’ ”
Among those ag education students is Libby Wilkins of Ainsworth. Wilkins, a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, also is state FFA vice president.
FFA officers attended the Alumni and Supporters convention.
“It’s been a really cool opportunity,” she said. “As state officers we have the opportunity to meet with members a lot, but this is the first thing where we’ve been to just talk with the alumni. I think they are one of the most overlooked parts of FFA. They just do so much for their communities and for Nebraska FFA in general. It’s been really cool. We’ve only been here for (Saturday), but even in a few hours you can tell how passionate these people are for FFA.”
She plans to be part of the Alumni and Supporters group once she leaves FFA.
“The other state officers and I, we were talking about even next year we would love to come to their conference that’s going to be in Columbus,” she said.
The group had two auctions at its annual awards banquet that closed out the convention on Saturday night.
One was a dessert auction that raised $6,100 from about 20 desserts provided by group members.
Those funds are going to a Nebraska FFA family dealing with cancer.
Among the desserts auctioned included a Snickers cheesecake that garnered $1,000 and a caramel chocolate cheesecake that raised $2,000.
There was also an article auction that included tools, T-shirts, gift cards and equipment. That auction raised $6,250 for the Alumni and Supporters endeavors like the proficiency awards and student-teacher scholarships.
Rachel Tagge of Osceola, who graduated from high school in 2015, is the award chair elect for the FFA Alumni and Supporters.
She was in FFA herself.
“I just think it’s such an important thing to give back to those kids and just make sure that the kids now, I have nieces and nephews now as well, I just want them to have the same opportunities that I did and hopefully expand and grow those opportunities,” she said.
Goedeken came to the organization in the “and supporters” role.
She was not an FFA member herself, but her children all went through the FFA program at Lakeview High School near Columbus.
“I became involved with the alumni because I saw how much FFA impacted their lives and made them be the people that they are and gave them such lifelong skills,” she said. “I wanted to be part of continuing to support that organization and I have become passionate about it.”
