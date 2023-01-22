Nearly 100 members of the Nebraska FFA Alumni and Supporters spent the weekend in Hastings visiting agricultural businesses and tourist sites alike as part of the group’s 2023 state convention.

Tours on Friday and Saturday included T&L Irrigation Co., Corteva Agriscience in Doniphan, CPI Liquid Fertilizer Production and Hastings Museum. Jeff Hornung of Hastings served as convention chair.

0
0
0
0
0