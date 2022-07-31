MINDEN — Members of the Axtell, Minden and Wilcox-Hildreth FFA chapters banded together this weekend for a fundraiser to help out a rural Wilcox fair family coping with the loss of a loved one.
The groups organized a Cow Pie Bingo fundraiser where the livestock arena on the Kearney County Fairgrounds was divided into 100 squares, which donors purchased for the split-the-pot event.
A breeding heifer named Wilma chose the winning square by making her first “deposit” about 25 minutes after entering the arena. On Saturday, Wilma was chosen as grand champion breeding heifer at the Kearney County Fair.
Joe Fickenscher, president of the Axtell FFA chapter, said the heifer was chosen as a tribute to the family being helped through the fundraiser.
Wilma is a 4-H project for 11-year-old Westen Robinson, whose father died July 16.
James “Jarad” Robinson died at age 39 following a farm accident at his home near Wilcox. Initial reports indicated Jarad possibly was electrocuted. He was taken by ambulance to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where he later died of his injuries.
Hearing about the family’s loss, Fickenscher said, the Axtell and Minden FFA chapters unanimously decided to give their half of the fundraiser proceeds to the Robinson family.
“I think it’s one of the best decisions we’ve made,” he said. “It shows what the FFA is here for. We’re here to help the community.”
Alex Boudreau, president of the Minden FFA chapter, said their chapter is substantially funded and could afford to give their portion of the proceeds to the Robinsons.
“We figured we needed to help out this family,” he said. “That’s the Nebraska way.”
FFA students manned a booth at the fair Friday and Saturday to sell the squares, and all were purchased before the event began Sunday.
“It feels great to know the community is behind us and willing to help,” Boudreau said.
Makayla Johnson, president of the Wilcox-Hildreth FFA chapter, said it was nice that the Minden and Axtell chapters reached out to offer to help the Robinsons.
“They are really involved with Wilcox and the county fair,” she said of the Robinson family.
Johnson said the Robinsons were active in FFA at Wilcox-Hildreth, as well.
Jarad’s widow, Lyndsay Robinson, said she appreciates the willingness of other FFA chapters to raise funds for them.
The Robinsons’ three sons have been involved in 4-H for years. Ryan, 19, has been a part of the 4-H program for about 10 years. Wyatt, 15, also started in the program at age 9.
Along with the FFA groups, Lyndsay said, there has been an outpouring of support since the tragedy occurred.
“We’re absolutely thankful for the support we’ve received,” she said.
Sunday was the final full day of the Kearney County Fair. Events conclude Monday morning with the livestock premium auction.
